PCG told to install more navigational buoys in WPS, assert Philippines’ territorial claim

A senior lawmaker on Monday called on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to install more navigational buoys in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Cagayan de Oro City Second District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez issued the statement as he commended the PCG for placing five navigational buoys to assert the country’s sovereignty over disputed islets, reefs and shoals in the WPS.

Assertion of territorial ownership

Rodriguez’s statement came after the government reasserted its territorial ownership of the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) and WPS by installing additional buoys in five of the nine features that it currently occupies in those maritime territories.

The navigational buoys, which will also serve as sovereign markers for the country, were installed in Patag Island, Balagtas Reef, Kota Island, Panata Island at Julian Felipe Reef in the WPS, according to the PCG.

“The installation of buoys with the Philippine flag further signifies the country’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction over our EEZ [exclusive economic zone],” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said during the arrival ceremony on Monday for the PCG vessels that took part in the laying operations.

“This act of marking the boundaries with our national flag signals our unwavering resolve to safeguard our aquatic borders and resources. Furthermore, it underscores our adherence to global statutes, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which acknowledges coastal states’ entitlement to manage their EEZs,” he added.

More buoys

The lawmaker also urged the PCG to procure more buoys and to include funding for those markers in its budget proposal to the Department of Budget and Management and Congress.

“The Coast Guard should install more buoys in the entire breadth of the WPS, from the northern part of the country in the Ilocos region to the south in the Palawan area, because that is the extent of Philippine territorial waters China is claiming,” he said.

Rodriguez added the markers should serve as a warning to Chinese and other foreign powers that those are a demarcation of the Philippines’ 200-EEZ under international law.

“China should leave that area. They have no business occupying certain islets and sea features there,” he said.

The Coast Guard, Rodriguez said, could also seek the help of the Philippine Navy in placing the buoys.

According to reports, the PCG installed markers carrying the national flag in five areas near the Spratly Islands group off Palawan, including Juan Felipe Reef, also known as Whitsun Reef, last month.

In March 2021, the government protested the presence of more than 200 Chinese vessels around Juan Felipe Reef, which is about 175 miles from the Palawan town of Bataraza, well within the country’s 200-mile EEZ.

About half of the ships left in the aftermath of the protest. A year later, the Department of Foreign Affairs again sent Beijing a diplomatic note complaining about the continued presence of Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Juan Felipe Reef.

Rodriguez said the Coast Guard should also place buoys near Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal, which is about 120 miles from Zambales and Pangasinan and a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fishermen from the two provinces.

“That is clearly part of our EEZ, and yet China is occupying it. The Chinese Coast Guard routinely harasses our fishermen there,” he said.

China seized Scarborough Shoal in 2012 after a standoff between the Chinese Coast Guard and the PCG.

‘Source of pride and honor’

Four PCG ships and a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel undertook the operations under “OPLAN Kaligtasan at Soberenya” and ignored geopolitical factors, according to Año.

PCG Maritime Safety Services commander Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme said the country has already installed a total of 10 buoys in the KIG and WPS as they have also mounted five floating markers in Kalayaan Island, Lawak, Likas and Parola Islands late last year.

He said they are planning to install six more navigational markers in those maritime territories.

Earlier, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu hailed the installation of the first batch of the floating markers, calling the buoys as “our source of pride and honor in serving our great nation.”

Just like last year, the ships, which undertook last week’s installation of buoys, braved dangers as they were constantly monitored and followed by a China Coast Guard vessel, especially at the Julian Felipe Reef.

Aside from serving as symbols of coastal state administration, the buoys will serve as navigational aids for Filipino fishermen and other sailors passing the KIG and the WPS, promoting safe and efficient maritime trade and commerce.

“These cardinal buoys will indicate the direction of safe waters to prevent passing ships from running aground in these shallow areas,” Año said.