NFA procures unmilled rice from Bulacan planters

The National Food Authority (NFA) purchased a total of 1,304 bags of palay from its local farmers in Malolos, Bulacan, an official said over the weekend.

With the assistance of Palay Marketing Assistance Program for Legislators and Local Government Units (PALLGU), the NFA said the program allowed local farmers to enjoy additional premium for their produce.

“NFA Bulacan is prepared to accommodate who wish to have their palay picked up from their respective locations.”

The local government of Malolos has agreed to help the NFA financially in procuring local palay. The Malolos government has announced that a memorandum of agreement was signed by city officials.

The NFA has confirmed that the agreement was based on the grains agency’s PALLGU. Under the program, the legislators or heads of LGUs should enter into a marketing agreement with the NFA where the former should provide a premium amount, which will be added to the existing government buying price of palay currently pegged at P19 per kilogram.

The city of Malolos has allocated P1 million under the program wherein P3 per kilo will be infused to the P19 per kilo NFA buying price.

Rosendo So, president of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) said the NFA currently has a P9-billion budget for its palay procurement program.

“The grain agency should go directly to the farmers and buy their freshly produced harvest currently pegged at P17 to P18 per kilo; anyway they have the facilities to dry and transport the newly harvested rice crops.”

Meanwhile, Raul Montemayor, national manager of the Federation of Free Farmers, said that based on their monitoring only a selected few local government units (LGUs) in Zamboanga, Leyte, Sablayan Mindoro Occidental and Nueva Ecija have tied up with the NFA under the PALLGU program.

“It has only a small impact. For example, if the LGU fund is P10 million and P2 per kilo is added to the NFA price, only about 5,000 tons, or 1,250 hectares, will benefit.”