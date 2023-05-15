LT Group Q1 income dips as tobacco sales decline

LT Group Inc., the holding firm of most businesses of tycoon Lucio Tan, said its attributable net income for the first quarter fell 2 percent to P6.38 billion from the previous year’s P6.53 billion.

The tobacco business accounted for 48 percent, Philippine National Bank contributed 43 percent while Tanduay Distillers Inc. added 4 percent, Eton Properties Philippines Inc. provided 2 percent, Asia Brewery Inc., Victorias Milling Co. and other income each accounted for 1 percent.

Revenues rose by almost 18 percent to P26.03 billion from the previous year’s P22.1 billion.

The tobacco business net income for the period reached P3.06 billion, a 28 percent decline year-on-year.

The industry’s volume was 27.5 percent lower, largely due to the industry-wide price increase during the period to pass on the increase in excise tax. For PMFTC Inc., the combined company of Philip Morris Philippines and Tan’s Fortune Tobacco, its volume for the first quarter was 31 percent lower.

The government continued its efforts against the illicit trade with 306 enforcements in the first quarter, compared with only 55 last year, it said.

PNB’s net profit under the pooling method was P4.83 billion, equivalent to a P2-billion increase from last year. The profit included a P1.98-billion gain, net of tax, from the sale of repossessed assets, compared to P104 million last year.

Net interest income and service fee and commission income was higher year-on-year. Operating expenses were 44 percent higher as the bank booked more provisions for credit losses.

Tanduay’s net income for the first quarter, meanwhile, was lower by 23 percent to P258 million, as both the volume of liquor and bioethanol were lower, the latter due to the closure of Asian Alcohol Corp. in October.

As of March, Tanduay’s nationwide market share for distilled spirits was at 29.1 percent. In the Visayas and Mindanao regions where most of Tanduay’s sales are generated, market share was at 71.6 percent and 77.1 percent, respectively.

Property developer Eton’s net income in the first quarter went down by 5 percent to P122 million. Leasing revenues fell 3 percent year-on-year, the company said.

Eton currently has a leasing portfolio of around 287,000 square meters, of which close to 192,000 square meters is for office space.

Asia Brewery’s net income for the first quarter of was P75 million, 6 percent lower than last year’s level.

Revenues were slightly lower as most products saw a decline in volume. Cobra energy drink maintained its leadership with a market share of 60.6 percent while bottled water brands Absolute and Summit have the third-largest share at 19.4 percent.