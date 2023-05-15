Judokas get 3 more bronze medals

PHNOM PENH—Filipino judokas contributed three bronze medals to the Philippine campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Monday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

John Viron Ferrer (men’s -90 kgs) and the Lopez sisters, Ma. Jeanalane (women’s -44 kgs) and Leah Jhane (women’s -48 kgs) made the podium to complement the one-gold, one-silver and one-bronze initial harvest of their teammates on opening day Sunday.

Ferrer bounced back from his semifinal loss to Thailand’s Wei Puyang with a victory over Malaysia’s Afiq Zapri via uchimata to secure his bronze medal.

The Lopez sisters, for their part, scored identical wins via hansoku make over Thai Pimngam Ngamluan and Cambodian Kun Srenach, respectively, in their bronze medal matches.

However, Keisi Nakano, a silver medalist last year in Vietnam, failed to crack the medal this time as he lost to Malaysia’s Amir Majeed in the battle for bronze in the men’s under 73kg via choker.

The trio of bronzes came a day after Rena Furukawa repeated as women’s -57kg crown while Shugen Nakano settled for a silver in men’s -66kg and Daryl Mercado snared a bronze in men’s -55kg.

The Filipinos seek more medals Tuesday when they vie in the mixed team event.