Judokas get 3 more bronze medals

byJosef Ramos
May 15, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PHNOM PENH—Filipino judokas contributed three bronze medals to the Philippine campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Monday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

John Viron Ferrer (men’s -90 kgs) and the Lopez sisters, Ma. Jeanalane (women’s -44 kgs) and Leah Jhane (women’s -48 kgs) made the podium to complement the one-gold, one-silver and one-bronze initial harvest of their teammates on opening day Sunday.

Ferrer bounced back from his semifinal loss to Thailand’s Wei Puyang with a victory over Malaysia’s Afiq Zapri via uchimata to secure his bronze medal.

The Lopez sisters, for their part, scored identical wins via hansoku make over Thai Pimngam Ngamluan and Cambodian Kun Srenach, respectively, in their bronze medal matches.

However, Keisi Nakano, a silver medalist last year in Vietnam, failed to crack the medal this time as he lost to Malaysia’s Amir Majeed in the battle for bronze in the men’s under 73kg via choker.

The trio of bronzes came a day after Rena Furukawa repeated as women’s -57kg crown while Shugen Nakano settled for a silver in men’s -66kg and Daryl Mercado snared a bronze in men’s -55kg.

The Filipinos seek more medals Tuesday when they vie in the mixed team event.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Fighting to the end

PHNOM PENH—A fourth place finish doesn’t look achievable anymore in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games but winding up No. 5 with more medals is more worth it for a Philippine contingent that’s fighting to the end on Cambodian soil.

byJun Lomibao
May 15, 2023

PHL women 3rd in SEAG hoops

PHNOM PENH—The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team defeated Malaysia, 77-63, on Monday at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 to capture the silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

byBusinessMirror
May 15, 2023