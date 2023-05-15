House inquiry into PHL fertilizer use pushed

Asenior lawmaker on Sunday backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push for a balanced fertilization strategy involving the mixed-use of both biofertilizers or organic fertilizers and inorganic imports in farms.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said freeing farmers from the “decades-long chokehold” of costly imported chemical fertilizers in favor of the use of biofertilizers or organic inputs is “an audacious agricultural policy shift” that should have happened a long time back.

“It has to take a President who is concurrent Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to carry out this eco-friendly farming strategy, which actually makes sense as it will let him deliver on his multi-pronged commitments to modernize Philippine agriculture, slash rice prices, bump up farmers’ yields and incomes, nurture agribusiness and fight climate change,” he said.

Villafuerte suggested that the appropriate House committees conduct a joint inquiry into the impact on Philippine agriculture and farm productivity of local farmers’ use for decades now of imported chemical fertilizers and a comparison between the actual costs for, and per-hectare yields of, local growers using organic and inorganic production inputs.

Issues that must likewise be looked into in this proposed joint inquiry, he said, are on: whether chemical fertilizers like Urea really cost cheaper than, if not just the same, as biofertilizers, and whether organic inputs or biofertilizers are still untested or have been proven to significantly boost crop yields.

Villafuerte made the statement after the DA came under fire last week for Memorandum Order (MO) 32 issued last April 27 for rice industry development, setting the guidelines on the distribution and use of biofertilizers in local farms.

President Marcos at the same time announced at a DA sectoral meeting, also last week, his administration’s push for the use of biofertilizers by farmers to cut their use of imported petroleum-based fertilizers.

“This eco-friendly initiative would greatly benefit not only farmers, but also the overwhelming majority of people who consume rice as a staple, and agribusiness entrepreneurs producing and/or selling biofertilizers or organic fertilizers.”

The lawmaker said the government must consider the following points:

• The lower cost of organic fertilizers, as compared to imported chemical inputs, will increase the income of local growers;

• Higher yields from the use of organic fertilizers, as supposedly proven in DA field trials, will mean higher annual harvests or production of the staple grain, which will subsequently translate into cheaper rice for consumers;

• The promotion of locally produced biofertilizers will increase the demand for the products of domestic producers, thereby boosting the economy and creating more jobs;

• Promoting organic fertilizers will reduce farmers’ use of chemical fertilizers, which degrade the soil or make it more acidic and lower crop productivity;

• By minimizing soil degradation with the lesser use of chemical inputs, we will further cut the release of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere that causes global warming and climate change;

• Promoting the use of locally-produced organic inputs will free the country from the supply chain snafus of imported goods that had bedeviled import-dependent nations like the Philippines following the mobility restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; and

• Lesser dependence on imports will insulate the Philippines from foreign exchange (forex) volatility, thus protecting the country’s dollar reserves.

Villafuerte also doubted the critics’ claim that it is cheaper or just the same to use chemical fertilizers, which reportedly cost P1,100 per bag, as against the latest price bulletin of the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) that it actually costs P1,800.

“Granting for the sake of argument that the critics can produce urea that sells for only P1,100 per bag, these non-believers couldn’t keep such a low price for long for the benefit of local farmers,” he said.

He recalled that urea’s year-ago price was P3,000 a bag, adding that prices of petroleum-based imported fertilizers are “volatile” because these are dependent on the world market cost of oil.

Villafuerte said the balanced fertilization strategy to raise palay harvests, increase farmers’ incomes and slash rice prices will boost the DA programs on Masagana 150 and Masagana 200, which aim to hike rice yields.