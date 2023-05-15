GCG signs PDIC performance scorecard

byBusinessMirror
May 15, 2023
1 minute read
THE Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) has accepted and signed the Strategy Map and Performance Scorecard of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp.  for 2023 during the Performance Target Conference held at the GCG office in Makati City on February 28, the PDIC announced last May 10.

Prior to the signing of the performance scorecard, the GCG and the PDIC discussed in the Technical Panel Meeting in November 2022, the proposed measures and targets in the “2023 Performance Scorecard.”

In its performance scorecard, the PDIC committed strategic objectives to raise public awareness on deposit insurance to contribute in building depositor confidence in the banking system and in promoting financial inclusion and maintain the Deposit Insurance Fund to adequately cover deposit insurance costs, among others.

