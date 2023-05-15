Filipino Ducatisti show strength in numbers at ‘We Ride As One’ event

More than 300 Ducatisti from over 20 Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs) from all over the Philippines gathered last Saturday to show strength in numbers and solidarity with the Ducati Global Community for the the 2nd We Ride As ONE Ducati Global event.

Ducatisti from the northern cities of Metro Manila held a meet up at Ducati Manila in Katipunan, while those from the southern cities met at Ducati Alabang. The two groups converge at Ducati Clark for a Grand Meet Up with Ducati owners from the northern provinces of Pampanga, Tarlac and Baguio.

With the support Clark Development Corporation (CDC), a major sponsor of this event, together with Shell Advance Philippines, local traffic enforcers lead the 300-strong Ducati Grand Motorcade around the iconic landmarks of Clark. First stop is the new Clark International Airport, where the group had a quick photo op followed by a drive by along Clark International Speedway, Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino, Aqua Planet, the CDC Flag pole and finally, the Stotsenberg post before heading to the main event venue at the Clark Parade Grounds.

A 120-foot dome tent with live cooking breakfast buffet awaited the participants at the Clark Parade Grounds. The venue was dressed up with Ducatilivery, Shell Advance and CDC flags. The S. Osmeña Street, from Ninoy Aquino Ave. up to R.C. Santos Street was closed and allocated as parking for the Ducatisti. Each Ducatista received a We Ride As ONE event shirt, Ducati sticker bundles and gift packs from Shell Advance.

Special Awards were also given during the program that was hosted by Ducati Philippines Marketing Manager Renzo Ongkiko and Moto Journalist, Jinno Rufino. With 54 members present, the Strength in Numbers Award was given to The Monster Club of the Philippines for having the most members in the event. The Dress-to-Impress Award was given to Panigale V4 owner Mike Inez for having the best Ducati outfit in the event.

The highlight of the program was the launch of the sportiest Ducati Monster ever, the Monster SP. The newest Monster was unveiled by Ducati Club South President Aris Luancing and Monster Club of the Philippines core member Jun Zulueta. Ducati Philippines General Manager for Retail Omie Santiago, also went on stage to share his experience with the Monster SP.

Also present in the event is Ducati Philippines VP for Finance Jay Cua, Commercial After-Sales Director Paulo Ortañez and CDC Tourism Promotions Division Officer-in-Charge Elen Lorenzo.

Ducati Cebu represented Visayas by having 40 Ducatisti who rode together to join the global event. While 30 Ducatisti from Davao, Cagayan De Oro and Zamboanga represented Mindanao.