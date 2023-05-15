Far East United looking to showcase Asian football talents on world stage

IN 16 days’ time, the all-star Far East United (FEU) will not only represent Asia but will showcase the region’s talents to the world in The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, USA from June 1 to 4.

There’s Malaysian Safee Sali, who won the 2010 Suzuki Cup, and Indonesian Greg Nwokolo, who both score goals like nobody’s business.

There’s Thai national mainstay Charryl Chappuis; Croatian Marko Simic, who has made a name for himself playing in Indonesia; Guam captain Jason Cunliffe; Japanese defender Masaki Watanabe; and veteran Azkals defender Anton del Rosario among others.

Former United City FC and La Salle defender Joshua Dutosme is also part of the team.

Azkals forward Bienvenido Marañon will find out by Wednesday if his new club will allow him to play in the pre-season.

With a team like this, it needs a veteran gaffer with quite a resume to get them to play sweet music.

And that job goes to Welsh coach Matthew Holland who has lived and worked in Southeast Asia since 2011.

“I have worked on a first team, youth and grassroots, and academy level including as an analyst. My coaching is wide and in different disciplines,” said the 34-year-old coach. “It is one of the reasons why I have gotten multiple jobs in the region.”

Holland has coached extensively in Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and his native Wales. He has also led Bengaluru FC to the Indian league championship (2015-16) and Buriram United to the Thai league title (2018-19).

“The make-up of the team is different and it changes because of the availability of players, but it is exciting,” he said. “These are key players in their countries and national teams; players who I have seen and coached against while working in Southeast Asia.”

“It is great to meet them and to help give them that opportunity to showcase their talent on a different global stage,” he added.

There are well known clubs participating in this tournament that is planned to be the UEFA Champions League for seven-a-side football.

Participating is Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund. West Ham and Wolverhampton are from the English Premier League. Welsh National League champions Wrexham Dragons. Italian Serie B team Como FC. Israeli squad Hapoel Tel Aviv. Mexican club Nexaca. And American clubs Team Dempsey (owned by former national player Clint Dempsey) and US Women’s that will be coached by Mia Hamm and company.

Far East United might be made up of all-stars, but chemistry is a concern.

“I am not worried about fitness because they are all playing in their current seasons,” Holland added.

Of the FEU squad, it is only Chappuis who played for Holland in Thai club Port FC.

The squad will train for a few days in Las Vegas after which they will proceed to North Carolina.

“It is an honor and privilege to be a part of this team and to build this beast from the east along with Anton del Rosario. We look forward to consolidating our team during our Las Vegas training camp,” said team manager Ethan Lee of the Philippines. “For sure the players will come out with a lot of pride to showcase what we can do. We are aiming for that top prize of US $1 Million.”

“The challenge is simple—the boys have to be familiar with one another. It is very much going to be about togetherness and the pride of representing Asia on US soil,” Lee said. “There are tactical elements that we are discussing internally. But we have to blend together in a short time.”

Far East United is in Group D of the TSTS US $1 Million Winner Take All along with West Ham United, Dallas United, and Culture by Mo Ali FC.

The seven-a-side football tournament featuring 32 top teams will be held at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.