Dragonpay taps SaaS operator for payment platform

FINANCIAL technology firm Dragonpay Corp. announced it has tapped service-as-a-software platform provider Wix.com Ltd. for Dragonpay’s digital payment gateway.

According to Dragonpay, it expects the move to open an opportunity as it targets micro-scale, small-sized and medium-scale enterprises and tap into a wider customer base. The firm didn’t disclose the value of the partnership. Dragonpay said online sellers can now connect to its platform, process credit cards and a variety of other payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.

What’s more, they are likely to complete their purchases, reducing the number of abandoned carts, the firm said. The company also promises that personal and financial data are secured.

“We are always working to provide Wix merchants with a variety of convenient and innovative payment solutions tailored to local and global business needs. The integration with Dragonpay gives our merchants in the Philippines more choice and flexibility in the payment methods they offer their customers, enabling them to remain competitive, increase conversions and ultimately grow their revenues,” said Wix.com executives Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur.

“Dragonpay has been around for 13 years now, processing over 300 million transactions to date. We know that our job will never be done. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering every online Filipino business and consumer through secure, accessible and reliable payments. Hence, we continue to forge partnerships that share the same passion and vision that we have like Wix,” added Dragonpay CEO Robertson Chiang.