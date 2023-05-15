DAR distributes land titles to farmers in Escalante City

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to 59 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Escalante City, Negros Occidental.

The landholdings were previously owned by Nelra Fe Leonor Ynson, Gloria Poblador dela Paz and Joffre dela Paz, Consuelo Divinagracia and Jose Libo-on, with a total area of 33.2699 hectares, situated at Barangay Magsaysay, Escalante City.

Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer Rainet V. Sancho said the CLOAs are the proof of ownership of the lands they once tilled.

“Please remember the responsibilities that come from owning these properties. Make your lands productive, pay your taxes regularly and refrain from involving in illegal arrangements,” Sancho was quoted in a statement as saying. Sancho said the DAR would provide the ARBs with support services, such as farm machines and equipment, farm inputs and various training, among others, to help them in improving their livelihood.