Clark Marriott Quan Spa receives 2023 ASEAN Spa Services Award

Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga– Clark Marriott’s Quan Spa bags yet another ASEAN award. The prestigious 2023 ASEAN Spa Services Award was presented to the hotel’s director of sales, Jenny Rivera, and assistant front office manager, Charmaine Soriano, by Department of Tourism 3 Regional Director Richard Daenos in Clark Freeport Zone.

The award is given to spa establishments that espouse the ASEAN spa services standards. An example of Quan Spa’s commitment to providing an exceptional spa experience to its guests.

“We are glad to receive such an honor. And we owe this to our guests and associates alike,” said the general manager, Goeran Soelter. “This is a challenge for us to continue raising the standards of excellence in Clark,” he added.

This award comes on the heels of the Clark Marriott Grand Ballroom receiving the 2022 ASEAN MICE Venue Award, further strengthening the hotel’s reputation as a top-choice destination for travelers.