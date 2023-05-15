China adds 18 food products required to register with GACC

Food exporters to China are advised to take note of a new policy expanding the list of food products covered by Decree 248, which regulates the registration and administration of overseas producers of imported food.

The Department of Trade-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) in a new advisory said the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) has added 18 food products that need to comply with registration regulations.

These products include dairy products, fruit and vegetable juices, and fruit products.

Since January 1, 2022, overseas food manufacturers, processors, and storage facilities of various product groups, such as meat and meat products, aquatic products, and edible oils and fats, are being required to register with GACC, according to the advisory.

DTI-EMB urged food exporters to maintain active communication with their importers and ensure adherence to GACC rules to avoid potential costs and complications.

Exporters are also advised to periodically check GACC’s Single Window system for updates by running a “Product Type Query” at https://cifer.singlewindow.cn to determine if their facilities need to register.

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. said companies may reach out to the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for information on the requirements and procedures for GACC registration.

China was the top buyers of Philippine-made products in the first quarter, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Figures from the PSA showed that export earnings in January to March fell by 13.2 percent to $16.86 billion, from last year’s $19.43 billion.

Receipts from electronic products—the country’s top export—dropped by 17.5 percent to a little over $9 billion, from $10.913 in the first quarter of 2022.

Shipments of coconut oil, the country’s top farm export, nosedived to $320.37 million, from last year’s $598.89 million.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





