Celebrating all things Biñan at the Puto Latik Festival

The month of May has been declared National Heritage Month in the Philippines, a month that is dedicated to strengthening Filipinos’ consciousness, respect and love for the legacies of Filipino cultural history. Coincidentally, May is also the month when most fiestas, festivals and other activities are celebrated throughout the Philippines.

There is one city in Laguna that brings together its 24 barangays every year in May to celebrate their heritage, culture and to give thanks to their bountiful blessings. That city is the City of Biñan and it celebrates the nine-day Puto Latik Festival from May 15 to 23, 2023.

Thanks to the city government’s efforts to celebrate its heritage and culture, the City of Biñan was named Most Outstanding Local Government Unit in Laguna for Culture and Tourism 2022 by the Provincial Government.

The City Officials of Biñan kick-off the festival with a Thanksgiving Mass to honor town’s patron saint San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of farmers. Biñan was once an agricultural town.

Biñan, the richest municipality in the Philippines before its cityhood, became an independent component city of the Province of Laguna in 2010 by virtue of Republic Act 9740. In 2015, it became the Lone Congressional District of Biñan, the first lone district in Laguna.

Even if it has transformed into a progressive city, Biñan has not forgotten its historic past. Side by side with the visible marks of progress are images of age old structures and long-held traditions that have survived to this day and that people continue to treasure and keep alive.

Trading center

BIÑAN City has been popularly recognized as the trading center area immediately south of Metro Manila. The city has the largest public market in the province of Laguna and in the Calabarzon Region. Retailers from nearby towns often plow the city proper to purchase goods and merchandise intended to be sold elsewhere.

The city has also been the center of commerce in the region because of the numerous banking institutions across the city, plus the growing number of commercial establishments and emerging shopping center.

This year, Biñan will be celebrating the 13th Puto Latik Festival 2023 with the theme “Makiisa. Makisaya. Makisayaw.” The festival celebrates two of the city’s most important contributions to the country’s cultural history: the Puto Biñan and the Maglalatik Dance. In fact, the Puto Latik Festival was awarded by the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines-Department of Tourism (ATOP-DOT) Pearl Awards which was established to recognize exceptional tourism practices in the country.

The Puto Latik Festival was named one of the Best Tourism Events in the Philippines under the Best Tourism Event Festival Category (city level) in 2018, 2019 and again in 2022. Borja himself won as Most Outstanding Tourism Officer of the Philippines in 2019.

“We will start the festivities with the Pistang Bayan on May 15 with the Feast of San Isidro Labrador who is our patron saint. And we will end with the Pistang Intsik where the Chinese businessmen who are based here give thanks for the blessings that they have received through a celebration and a fireworks display,” said Bryan Jayson “BJ” Borja, head of the Biñan City Culture, History, Arts and Tourism Office (BCHATO).

San Isidro Labrador, town’s patron saint

THE festival kicks off with the Queen of Biñan, the Nuestra Señora Dela Paz, the oldest Marian image in Biñan being brought to the town to visit the original image of the town patron San Isidro Labrador. This will be followed by the 6am Misang Bayan. After the mass, the festival will be formally opened by Biñan City Mayor Walfredo “Arman” Dimaguila, Jr., Vice Mayor Angelo “Gel” Alonte and Biñan Rep. Marlyn “Len” Alonte-Naguiat at the newly-opened Plaza Rizal.

ATOP-DOT Pearl Awards 2022 held in Tagaytay City wherein Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, Councilor Dada Reyesand Dr. BJ Borja received the 1st Runner-Up award for the Puto Latik Festival as Best Tourism Event-Festival.

Three major competitions will be held on the first day alone: the Puto Latik Costume Parade, Puto Latik Drum Beating Parade and the Puto Latik Street Dancing Competition. The second day will see the conduct of the Pet Parade and Blessing with free microchipping, vaccination and deworming for pet dogs and cats. The second day of celebration will end with Biñan Singing Idol.

“While the Puto Latik Festival is all about promoting our products and our talents, it is also a good time to banner our public service programs. This year, we added a number of public service activities to take advantage of the Biñanenses converging in the town plaza,” Borja explained.

Public service programs

ON MAY 17, the third day of celebration, the City Health Office I will spearhead the Puto Latik Dental Mission and Immunization Day. Other public service programs that will be held include the Puto Latik Mega Job Fair to be held by the City Public Employment and Service Office on May 18 and Ospital ng Biñan’s Alis Bukol Mission on May 19.

The City Health Office II will lead the Vision Screening for Kids on May 22.

The City Government of Biñan, through the City Business Permit and Licensing Office, will recognize the city’s top taxpayers during the City of Life Awards on May 19.

Not to be outdone, Biñan’s so-called Big 3 (Dimaguila, Alonte and Alonte-Naguiat) will also have their own respective caravans. Alonte will have his Tatak Gel Caravan on May 20 which will offer dental check-ups with extractions, eye check-ups with free glasses, haircut, manicure, and pedicure services.

“I have always been an advocate of yearly eye check-ups because many Filipinos forget about checking on their eyesight, especially those who are diabetic. This free eye check-up that I will be offering will be my way of reminding them to get their eyes checked,” Alonte said.

Dimaguila, on the other hand, will have his Serbisyong Arman Caravan on May 21 at Alberto Mansion. The caravan will include medical and dental missions; blood typing; correction of birth, marriage and death certificates; distribution of free seeds and seedlings; free legal consultation and notary services; registration and correction of birth certificates and distribution of financial assistance (medical, burial, etc) among others.

“This is a yearly staple at the Puto Latik Fesitval and this has helped a lot of Biñanenses. It has already become a tradition and we always on the look out for other services we can offer our constituents,” Dimaguila said.

Naguiat-Alonte will have her Alagang Len Caravan on May 23 where she will be distributing TESDA certificates, free pneumococcal vaccines and free blood chemistry.

“The health of our Biñanenses has always been one of my primary concerns and this is the reason why I pushed for the upgrade of the Ospital ng Biñan. Back in March, I launched the Alagang Len card, a card which contains P5,000 and enables Biñanenses to avail of outpatient medical services at the hospital,” Alonte-Naguiat said.

Celebrating culture and beauty

THE celebration of the Puto Latik Festival would not be complete without beauty contests like the Miss Biñan Gay Queen 2023 on May 17 and the Mister and Miss Biñan 2023 on May 20; and the cultural activities like the Sining Konsiyerto on May 18; Open Air Cinema on May 19; Usapang Kultura in celebration of National Heritage Month on May 22; Biñan Modern Dance Showdown and Biñan Grand Santacruzan, the festival’s culminating events on May 23.

Other activities to look out for include the Puto Latik Land Float Competition on May 18; Biñan Flair Challenge and Puto Latik All-Stars Basketball and Volleyball, both on May 21; Puto Biñan 2.0: The Biñan Cook-off Challenge and the Biñan Grand Zumba on May 22, and the City Government of Biñan Employees Day on May 23.

“This is going to be the biggest celebration yet here in Biñan. We have a lot to be thankful for because the city, as well as the entire Philippines, is truly on the road to recovery,” Borja said.