BuCor frees 267 inmates

Prison officials on Monday released 267 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), including 22 from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW).

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Directorate for Security and Operations said in a statement that 124 of the 267 were granted parole; 96 were released following the expiration of their maximum sentence under the Good Conduct and Time Allowance; 39 were acquitted; seven were granted probation; and one walked out following the filing of a cash bond.

“The release of qualified women PDL was also timely in celebration of Mother’s Day,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who attended the release ceremony at the CIW in Mandaluyong City.

From the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City, 75 were detained at the Medium Security Compound and 45 from the Maximum Security Compound; 44 were from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm; and 40 from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City.

On May 3, NBP and CIW visits were suspended after some inmates tested positive for Covid-19.

“Though most of the positive cases are confined at the maximum compound, they are asymptomatic and mild cases. They are now at the isolation ward of the NBP,” the BuCor said in a statement after at least 48 were confirmed to have the virus. PNA