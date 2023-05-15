BOC seizes shabu worth P12.5M

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced it has seized the claimant of a shipment containing 1,808 grams of shabu worth P12.5 million recently.

The BOC has discovered the illegal drugs during physical examination on May 10 of a shipment from US, said to contain “surprise dolls toys, plush stuff animal [and] toy car.”

The Customs said the shipment underwent K9 sniffing and x-ray scanning. The BOC said the shipment was also examined physically, which led to the discovery of two cans of coffee containing white crystalline substances weighing 1,808 grams.

The BOC said its personnel took samples and sent these to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory for chemical analysis. The BOC said the results confirmed that the substances are positive for the presence of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, a dangerous drug under the Republic Act (RA) 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

On May 11, joint elements of the BOC-Port of Clark and the PDEA conducted a controlled delivery operation to the consignee’s address in Mandaluyong City, which led to the arrest of a 42-year-old male claimant.

The BOC said District Collector John Simon will issue a “Warrant of Seizure and Detention” against the subject shipment.

A criminal case will be filed against the apprehended claimant for violation of RA 9165, the BOC said.

“We commend our personnel in their commitment to stop illegal drug smuggling at our port and we also recognize PDEA for their support in our drug seizures and apprehensions,” Simon was quoted in a statement as saying.

“The Port of Clark will further intensify our measures to stop attempts of illegal drugs smuggling in the country,” he added.