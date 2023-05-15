BCDA, AFP, DND boost information exchange

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of National Defense (DND) are working together to strengthen their public information capabilities by enhancing information exchange and linkages among the three agencies.

The BCDA, AFP and DND are currently at the forefront of the government’s continuing effort to improve the country’s security landscape by modernizing the capability of the military and equipping it with brand new assets.

During the 26th AFP Forum hosted by the BCDA, former Defense Secretary and current BCDA Chairman Delfin Lorenzana stressed the significance of government communicators, especially in the defense and security sectors, as “bearers of truthful and accurate information.”

“We highlight the crucial role of public information officers in communicating to our stakeholders our commitment to help build a community that is peaceful, secure and livable through the support of strong and reliable Armed Forces,” Lorenzana said.

More than 90 public affairs and information officers from the DND and AFP led by DND Spokesperson Arsenio “Popong” Andolong, joined the forum, the purpose of which was to provide updates on BCDA’s efforts to contribute to the AFP modernization and on its replication projects for the military.

“The BCDA is all about helping strengthen the Armed Forces while building great communities like Bonifacio Global City,” said BCDA President and CEO Aileen Zosa.

Soza said that by building recurring revenues through these developments, the BCDA would be more conscious in generating revenues for the modernization of the AFP and expediting the completion of much-needed military facilities.

AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Major Gen. Gabriel Viray and his deputy Brig. Gen. Fermin Carangan thanked the BCDA for organizing the forum that generated constructive dialogue among the attendees.

“[This opportunity] enhances engagement and exchange of information geared towards the achievement of common goals and interests,” Carangan said, reading Viray’s prepared message.

In 2022, the BCDA contributed a total of P7.206 billion to the AFP or P4.562 billion more than the 2021 remittance of P2.644 billion.

Of the BCDA’s gross disposition proceeds from 1993-2022, 42 percent or P56.40 billion has been allocated to the AFP for its modernization program, giving a boost to military forces who respond to crises and defend the country against all threats.

Other than contributions to the AFP Modernization Program, the BCDA also provides support by modernizing military facilities as part of its replication program.

In 2022, the BCDA turned over modern facilities to the Army Support Command of the Philippine Army, in a bid to relocate the unit’s headquarters at Camp Aquino in Tarlac.

“As our partner, the contribution of BCDA is a big boost to our readiness to perform our mandate. Moreover, key impact projects such as New Clark City are definitely a step in the right direction of our goal of providing better services for the Filipino people,” Carangan said.