Alvarez visits Bauertek lab, renews call to develop ‘weed’ into medicines

DAVAO del Norte’s First District Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez personally visited the now famous Bauertek Corp. that will soon process the medical cannabis or marijuana once bills on this controversial plant are enacted into law.

Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez, the company’s general manager, scientist and inventor led the congressman, his wife and team in touring the medical facility, to show the latter the equipment to be used in the possibility of processing or formulating into medicines and medicinal oil from marijuana.

After being shown and given a tour of Bauertek Corporation, a research, manufacturing and development facility, the Media Health Forum anchored by veteran radio broadcasters Rolando “Lakay” Gonzalo and Edwin Eusebio, was, likewise, conducted in the laboratory cum studio.

Alvarez strongly believes that the Philippines can be on par with other progressive countries in producing medicines from marijuana extract.

“Para maaprubahan ang pagsasabatas sa medical cannabis, kinakailangang suportahan ito ng mga mambabatas, senador at mga nasa gobyerno kasama na ang mga advocates na walang tigil na isinusulong ang pagsasabatas ng halamang gamot na marijuana para gawing health medicine,” Alvarez told the media during the forum.

He told the group that in Thailand, once cannabis was developed to become medicine, it has reported that the number of tourists has increased, especially those seeking recovery and relief from various ailments, while the use of medical cannabis is still illegal in their country. The use or mere possession of the weed is also illegal in the Philippines and users are penalized.

However, more and more advocates, including congressmen and senators are pushing for the legalization of the medical cannabis. Alvarez is the author of House Bill 6783 or the Decriminalization of Marijuana, which aims to amend Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The lawmaker is fully supportive of Gomez’s move to potentially process the medical cannabis to become pills or medicinal oil.

Among the ailments said to be cured by marijuana medicines include depression, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, sleep disorder, anxiety and others.