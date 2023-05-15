Airlines issue flight advisories for May 17, 2023 two-hour airspace shutdown

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific on Monday announced there will be “no flight adjustment and cancelations,” even as AirAsia Philippines said it will cancel six domestic flights from the original eight as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) implements its corrective maintenance for its Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) on May 17, from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said PAL flights departing and arriving from Manila within the maintenance period will be allowed to take off and land utilizing one of the two Manila runways, which will remain open for flight departures.

As a precaution, PAL worked with aviation authorities to put in place contingency plans to ensure that flight departures and arrivals within said period are supported with the necessary air navigation guidance for safety and operational efficiency.

Cebu Pacific Corporate Communication head Carmina Romero said, “Our flight schedules [will] proceed [as scheduled with] no flight adjustment/cancellations on May 17, 2023 during the corrective maintenance repair on ATMC.”

Steve Dailisan of AirAsia, for his part, said they canceled six domestic flights from Manila to Davao, Cebu and Bacolod as well as turnaround flights expected to be affected by the maintenance repair of ATMC.

CAAP earlier shortened the period the Philippine airspace will be closed on May 17 to two hours.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said a new Notice to Airmen was issued to inform stakeholders and the public of the change in the schedule for the ATMC repair.

He said the implementation of contingency procedures would be done in coordination with the adjacent Flight Information Regions to help minimize disruption to air traffic operations.

“CAAP assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel during the maintenance activity. We apologize for any inconvenience that this schedule change may cause, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain the recommended standards of air traffic management in the country,” Apolonio said.