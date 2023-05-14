vivo V27 Series achieves top 1 sell-out in Home Credit record

vivo V27 Series is the top-selling mid-range smartphone series in the mid-range segment, with V27e having the highest sales, according to Home Credit’s record from March 22 to April 22, 2023.

vivo’s flagship phones, V27 5G and V27e, have innovative and useful features that consumers have loved since they were launched in March 2023. Here are the top five things to know about vivo’s newest mid-range smartphones:

An aspiring vlogger or content creator? Produce sharper, clearer, and more distinct video content with vivo V27 5G’s 50MP Eye Auto Focus – the camera feature that is top in the smartphone industry. Worry not about unwanted shakes as well, even while shooting at night with the exclusive OIS+EIS Dual-Ultra Stabilization feature. Easily create and share TikTok and reel-worthy videos with V27 5G and V27e’s Micro Movie mode with 26 creative templates.



Aura Light Portrait off

Aura Light Portrait on

Love taking selfies and showing off OOTDs? With vivo V27 5G and V27e’s revolutionary Aura Portrait Algorithm, studio-quality portraits can be achieved day and night. The V27 5G is powered by a 50MP rear camera and a Sony IMX766V, a premium camera sensor usually used for high-end phones. vivoV27 Series will definitely capture one’s best physical features, making clicking portraits truly addicting.

Don’t like slow-performing phones? Have more internal storage and seamlessly multitask without lags with vivo V27 5G’s 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and V27e’s 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Both smartphones also have 8GB Extended RAM to run more apps in the background and store the best moments. They also have a 120Hz Refresh Rate to scroll and swipe more smoothly. Tired of waiting when recharging phones? Save more time and do more tasks. vivo V27 5G and V27e are equipped with 66W FlashCharge, enabling charging as fast as 0-50% in 19 minutes. The V27 with 4600mAh battery capacity can also last all day long with plenty of juice for some nighttime binge-watching. Lastly, vivo V27 5G is the first-ever smartphone to use MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Processor for more power efficiency and less overheating, thus supporting the ultimate gaming experience.

With these powerful features, no wonder vivo V27e and V27 5G snagged Home Credit’s sales record for the past month.

Elevating lifestyle with vivo through Home Credit

Smartphones are not just desires, they are now basic necessities and part of one’s lifestyle – from connecting with loved ones to accomplishing daily tasks. However, upgrading phones can be financially challenging.

Thanks to Home Credit’s cellphone installment deal with the availability of vivo’s flagship V27 Series units, it is now easier to elevate personal lifestyle even on a tight budget.

Everyone deserves to level up their lifestyle with powerful yet aesthetic smartphones like the vivo V27 Series. With Home Credit, get the Aura Portrait Master at 0% interest terms or discounts up to 50%.

For existing Home Credit customers, grab the V27 Series at 10% downpayment and 0% interest.