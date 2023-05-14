Track list for ‘Fast X’ OST unveiled

Artist Partner Group (APG), in partnership with Universal Pictures and Universal Music Group (UMG), has unveiled the track list for the original motion picture soundtrack to the new chapter in the global Fast & Furious Saga, Fast X. Out May 19th, to coincide with the movie’s global release in theaters, the 21-track list boasts a star-studded lineup of artists including Youngboy Never Broke Again, Jimin of BTS, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, J Balvin, 24kGoldn, Muni Long, Kane Brown, J Balvin, Maria Becerra, NLE Choppa, Maria Becerra, Dermot Kennedy, Bailey Zimmerman, NLE Choppa and more. The full track list was revealed during a Twitch livestream tonight hosted by the 2022 Streamer of the Year and Twitch’s most subscribed content creator ever, Kai Cenat. Cenat is also a featured artist on the soundtrack. Pre-save the soundtrack HERE.

The most recent release, Angel Pt. 1 [Trailer Version] is a beautifully written, minute long preview of what’s to come on Thursday, 5/18 (5AM PT) when the official “Angel Pt. 1” single releases worldwide. The snippet of the song debuted globally alongside a thirty second music video trailer featuring all five superstar artists on the track; Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE and GRAMMY winning songstress Muni Long. The snippet of the track alone has created hype online with Jimin and Kodak trending on Twitter within minutes of it going live while the music video trailer featured on NLE Choppa’s YouTube channel quickly accumulated over 600K+ views in the first 24 hours.

This week will also feature a long-awaited single from six-time Billboard Latin Music award-winner, J Balvin. Balvin enters the Fast X universe with his upbeat and hard-hitting track, aptly titled “Toretto”. The track will be released on Friday, 5/12 alongside a colorful and fast-paced lyric video featuring clips from the film due next Friday, 5/19.

Continuing the franchise’s tradition of showcasing music that captures the high-octane action and adrenaline-fueled excitement of the Fast & Furious Saga, fans were given an early preview of the project with the release of “Let’s Ride” from YG, Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla $ign, which debuted in February 2023 during SuperBowl Sunday alongside the film’s first official trailer.

The trailer generated more than 36 million views on Youtube and features an interpolation of Notorious BIG’s “Notorious Thugs.” The song was quickly added to 25+ New Music Fridays and was Top 10 on Spotify’s influential playlist, Rap Caviar. The film franchise has grossed more than $6 billion worldwide, and the soundtracks from previous films have been streamed more than 22.5 BILLION times worldwide.

Other previously released tracks include “Gasolina” (Safari Riot Remix) [ft. Myke Towers], which is featured in the latest trailer for the film and “Won’t Back Down,” (YoungBoy NBA, Dermot Kennedy, and Bailey Zimmerman), which debuted last week to critical acclaim by the Fast Saga fanbase.

APG previously partnered with Universal Pictures and UMG on The Fast & Furious: Drift Tape (Phonk Vol 1), a fan-first mixtape celebrating the emerging music genre of Drift Phonk to support the film’s release. Released in December 2022, the project featured Twisted’s breakout smash, “Worth Nothing,” which has amassed more than 5 BILLION Global Streams and collaborations from Phonk music’s biggest artists including Kordhell, SCARLXRD, DVRST, Sadfriendd, Zen/it and Grammy-nominated rapper Juicy J.

The full tracklist for the Fast X Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is as follows: