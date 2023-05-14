SPECIAL BREW | ‘This is ska’ according to Bad Manners

As a popular music genre, ska traces its roots back to Jamaica in the 1950s where it is largely regarded as the precursor to reggae.

But even as the music developed a solid and steady following over the years, it wasn’t until the 1980s that it fully exploded into the mainstream as a result of an onslaught of UK-based bands like the Specials, Madness, the English Beat, the Selecter and Bad Manners.

Bad Manners at Rico’s Bar in Metrowalk in Pasig City (Photo by Edwin P. Sallan/BM)

These bands were known to play a harder, more edgy brand of ska with elements of reggae, rocksteady, punk rock, and new wave with most songs designed primarily for dancing, mostly in the skank and pogo varieties.

Although the late, great Terry Hall, a founding member and lead singer of The Specials was in the country in 2018 for a DJ stint for Fred Perry, he did not actually perform as a singer and musician. The fact is, while this popular brand of British ska had its fair share of Filipino fans, none of these bands were able to perform here in Manila. Until recently.

Buster Bloodvessel having fun with Filipino fans and concert organizers. (Photo by Nonie Reyes/BM)

Bad Manners was recently in town for not just one but two well-received performances at Rico’s Bar last Friday, May 5 and at the Metro Tent last Sunday, May 7. The concert, aptly dubbed as Viva La Ska Revolution served as a reminder of an era when musical creativity was at its pinnacle and genres and sub-genres always had something awe-inspiring to offer.

And Bad Manners was right smack in the middle of it. With a cartoonish vibe typified by the tongue-wagging antics of its plus-sized frontman, Busted Bloodvessel, they developed a distinctive brand of high-energy ska best described by one of their popular albums, Loonee Tunes!

Betrayed’s Buddy Trinidad with Buster Bloodveseel during the meet and greet that preceded the band’s show at Rico’s Bar (Photo by Edwin P. Sallan/BM)

Granted that the present incarnation of the band feature Buster as the only original member left, he is still ably backed up by a very tight unit of musicians who have been with Bad Manners for at least 10 years.

Opening with the big band strains of “Echo 4-2” that set the tone for Buster’s grand entrance, the band went on to get the full house crowd in a lengthy frenzy as they segued from one favorite to another including “This Is Ska,” “Lorraine” “Walking In The Sunshine,” “Fatty Fatty,” “Sally Brown,” “Ne Ne Na Na Na Nu Nu,” “Inner London Violence,” “Special Brew” and their equally iconic covers of Millie’s “My Girl Lollipop,” Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and Sam The Sham & The Pharoah’s “Wooly Bully.”

At 64, Buster is showing his age and is obviously not as limber as he once was despite his heft. Yet the man remained an imposing sight to behold as he still managed to deliver a spirited performance while feeding off the energy of the audience.

Bad Manners at the Metro Tent (Photo by Bernard Testa/BM)

Of course, the crowd won’t let Bad Manners call it a night without their much-awaited signature song, “Lip Up Fatty” which also served as their encore number together with “Can Can,” another one of their popular instrumentals.

Two days later on the band’s subsequent gig at the Metro Tent, the festive party atmosphere continued as they were joined by local ska group, Easy Sunday, whose lead singer, Emlee Nicart via her own More Than EM Entertainment Production, was instrumental in bringing Bad Manners to the Philippines.

Easy Sunday opened for Bad Manners during their Metro Tent show. (Photo by Bernard Testa/BM)

All told, the Manila leg of Viva La Ska Revolution more than lived up to its billing. Even as there were some concerns about Buster’s age and health, he and the rest of the band did not disappoint. It was indeed, to quote one of their songs, a special brew.