Second bronze for aerobic team

PHNOM PENH—Charmaine Dolar and Carl Joshua Tangonan bagged a bronzge medal in the mixed pair event at the close Sunday of the aerobic gymnastics competitions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the National Olympic Stadium.

Dolar and Tangonan scored 18.2670 to finish behind Vietnam’s Hoang Phong Le and Ngyo Thuy Vi Tran (19.2330) and Cambodia’s Has Sokhor and Mos Sreypov (18.7170).

It was the second bronze medal for the aerobic gymnastics team—and for Dolar in the women’s individual on Saturday.

The national team fell short in the Group 5 event and wound up fourth with 16.589 Vietnam (19.611), Thailand (17.467) and Cambodia (17.000) occupied the podium.

The gymnastics team collected four gold, two silver and two bronze medals—a respectable feat with the hosts limiting the participation of the foreign teams to their advantage.

The golds came from the artistic gymnastics squad led by Carlos Yulo with two, and John Ivan Cruz and Juancho Miguel Besana with one each.