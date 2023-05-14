Sarines, Batican siblings top JPGT Series at Caliraya

MONA SARINES and Ralph Batican matched 52 Modified Stableford points to share top honors in the 11-12 age group category while Rafella Batican and Vito Sarines ruled the 9-10 class with 42 and 54 points, respectively, in Round I of the Junior PGT Series 2023 at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna, on Sunday.

Mona Sarines gunned down an eagle and a birdie against five bogeys in the heat at the up-and-down layout for a two-over 74 card in stroke play worth 52 points, while Ralph Batican equalled the former’s 52-point output on three birdies against five bogeys, also for a two-over round in stroke play.

Vito Sarines, on other the hand, produced a day-best three-birdie, three-bogey round for a 72 worth 54 Stableford points as he nipped Ryuji Suzuki by two points in a tightly-fought finish while Rafella Batican emerged on top of the girls’ 9-10 class with an 84.

Suzuki finished with 52 points after a 74 in stroke play while Jacob Casuga placed third with 51 points after a 75 in the 18-hole event organized by the Philippine Golf Tour and held as part of the ICTSI junior golf program featuring players from the 9-18 age brackets.

Chanelle Gonzales came in second to Rafella Batican with 39 points from an 87 while Chime Cuenca wound up third with 29 points after a 97.

Lisa Sarines placed second to sister Mona in the girls’ 11-12 category with 50 points from a 76 while Precious Zaragosa posted 47 points from a gross 79 for third, edging Pauline Tamayo, who also shot a 79, in the countback. Stefano Bautista placed second to Ralph Batican with 45 points after an 81 while Lujo Gomez scored 38 points from an 88 for third.

Meanwhile, schedules for the 13-14 and 15-18 (boys and girls) age group divisions will be announced soon.