Paalam, Petecio, Bascon win boxing gold medals

byJosef Ramos
May 14, 2023
1 minute read
Paalam, Petecio, and Bascon
PHNOM PENH—Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio blasted their respective opponents to clinch gold medals while newcomer Paul Julyfer Bascon had a Southeast Asian Games boxing debut to remember on Sunday. 

With a handful of Filipino fans cheering at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall G, Paalam clinched his second gold medal in the gamest since 2019 after beating Indonesia’s Aldoms Siguru, 5-0, in the bantamweight final. 

“I unleashed  my energy right from the start and I didn’t doubt myself winning this gold medal,” the 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics silver medalist said. 

Petecio redeemed herself from a frustrating campaign in Vietnam by beating another Indonesian, Ratna Sari Devi, 5-0, in the women’s featherweight championship round. 

“I’m back,” said Petecio, also a silver medalist in Tokyo. 

Bascon relied on solid counterpunching to beat Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand in the men’s light welterweight final, 3-2.

Ian Clark Bautista topped the men’s featherweight class Saturday for Team Philippines which wound up with four gold medals. 

John Marvin lost to Weerapon Jongjoho, 5-0, in the men’s light heavyweight final while Norlan Petecio, younger brother of Nesthy, also yielded a 5-0 decision to Bunjong Sinsiri in their lightweight clash. Their opponents are both Thais. 

The Philippines had five silvers counting those of Irish Magno, Riza Pasuit and Rogen Ladon. 

