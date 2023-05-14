New biobased cups from recycled PLA launched

DUSSELDORF, Germany—TotalEnergies Corbion and Coexpan launched a polylactic acid (PLA)-biobased cup using recycled PLA, available in both white and high transparency.

After completing all tests at Coexpan’s Innotech center, in Madrid, Spain, full validation was achieved for line speeds and output using form fill seal (FFS) technology, an automated computer-operated technology, to prepare sterile products, said TotalEnergies Corbion in a news release.

With regards to packaging design complying with the new sustainability demands, Coexpan and Innotech are continuously researching for options to reduce the footprint of the products they offer.

Thus, TotalEnergies Corbion, Coexpan and Innotech are creating a new package and contributing actively to one of today’s main challenges in terms of sustainability.

“Another milestone has been achieved! We are very proud to include in our portfolio a new sustainable product that increases the number of technical solutions we can put on the market, a clear added value for all our customers,” said Gonzalo Sanchez, Coexpan’s recycling manager.

“Having used this material for more than 10 years, we are undoubtedly the leading PLA resin converter in the FFS market,” Sanchez added.

Derek Atkinson, senior director of Sales and Business Development, added: “Providing PLA solutions to our customers with their existing technology is a priority for TotalEnergies Corbion. We have a team of specialized engineers to work with our partners and develop the right Luminy® PLA grades.”

Atkinson explained: “And we also buy back the used PLA to recycle it at our facilities. Advanced recycling of PLA is much more energy efficient process in comparison with other plastics. We appeal to all PLA users to get in touch and set up a collection structure.”

Environmental stresses have increased pressure to meet recycling and sustainability targets. With the readily available recycled rPLA, brands can offer consumers sustainable options, without additional investment or significant changes in existing FFS facilities.

Luminy® rPLA is a bioased polymer produced from sugarcane. The carbon captured from the atmosphere by the sugarcane is kept in the cycle with advanced recycling, TotalEnergies Corbion said.

The rPLA has the same properties as virgin PLA, including food contact approval in the European Union, United States and China.

Image credits: TotalEnergies Corbion





