Honda’s all-new XL750 Transalp: The best choice for all-around excitement

Among all motorcycle style variants, the adventure bike is one of the best choices for all-around riding mainly due to its unique design that puts handling control and riding at the top of the list. To best serve the needs of Filipino riders looking for a bike that promises unrivaled adventure and excitement, Honda introduces The All-New XL750 Transalp.

Recently unveiled at the 2023 Makina Moto Show, The All-New XL750 Transalp with a very enticing USRP: PHP 598,000 features the familiar upright “adventure-style” riding position as well as a 755cc, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Stroke, 8-Valve, SOHC (Single-Overhead Cam) Parallel-Twin cylinder with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. This engine is capable of 67.5kW of max power @9,500rpm, and 74.6Nm of max. torque @7,250rpm.

The All-New XL750 Transalp also comes with Selectable Riding modes innovatively engineered to give the rider exceptional control. These riding modes, namely STANDARD, SPORT, RAIN, GRAVEL, and USER let the rider customize the bike’s ride characteristics when riding over different types of riding conditions.

Traveling to your next staycation? Select the STANDARD mode and get to your destination in comfort, luggage, and all.

Want to enjoy a cool riding experience whether you are in the city or riding cross country? Go for the SPORT mode with its for higher power and control.

Got stuck riding out in a sudden downpour? Then the RAIN mode lets you ride safely even on those wet, slippery roads.

Enjoy going for a spin on rough, loose country dirt roads? Try engaging the GRAVEL mode and feel like you are riding just like a pro while staying safe at the same time.

Or if you simply want to be in total control of your ride, then you can opt for the USER mode to let you set the ride that you exactly want by customizing everything. And just enjoy the ride from there!

These features when combined with the upright riding position deliver an outstanding balance of handling, performance, and comfort whether you are just enjoying a leisure ride in and around the city or taking a long cross-country adventure trip, and every other trip in between.

And because safety is Honda’s priority, The All-New XL750 Transalp has front and rear “Wave” disc brakes. Specifically, this system includes a dual-disc front configuration with 2-Channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with switchable rear ABS. This system gives you safe and responsive braking performance under any riding condition. Meanwhile, the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with wheelie control, and the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). A safety feature to avoid collision. It provides a warning signal to someone behind when sudden hard brake engine.

5-inch TFT Full Color LCD Multi- Functional display

Further boosting this bike’s versatility is a 5-inch TFT Full Color LCD Multi-Functional display with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) that allows riders to control their Bluetooth-enabled smartphone hands-free when using the Honda Road Sync App. This system permits access to a number of smartphone functions like calls, text messaging, music playback, and navigation.

Finally, The All-New XL750 Transalp is offered in two exciting colors: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Ross White Matte Ballistic Black Metallic

Truly, The All-New XL750 Transalp is a welcome – and exciting – addition to Honda’s line of big bikes for Filipinos looking to get the most out of their adventures.

