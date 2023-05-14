Have a flavorful heart-to-heart with mom on Mother’s Day with Pizza Hut

Ah, Mother’s Day. It’s a reminder of how awesome our moms are, and why they deserve only the best especially on their very special day. To help you celebrate, Pizza Hut has cooked up a number of irresistible offers so you can enjoy the brand’s bold flavors on this special occasion!

For starters, Pizza Hut is bringing back the Heart-shaped Pan Pizza, which you can enjoy in your favorite Pizza Hut flavors both in ala carte and in combos!

If you’re looking for extra special meals that are made with love to really help you show how much you appreciate her, Pizza Hut’s Supreme Delights for Mom combos are perfect for you! There’s the Meal Delight for 2 set, priced at P699. It comes with 1 Regular Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, 1 Regular Baked Carbonara, 1 Regular Baked Bolognese, 2 servings of Mushroom Soup, and 2 glasses of Iced Tea for Dine-in or 2 single-serve Pepsi for Takeout and Delivery.

There’s also the Meal Delight for 4 set, priced at P1,399. You’ll get 2 Regular Heart Pan Pizza in any flavor of your choice, 1 Family Baked Bolognese, 4 pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, 1 serving of Cinnamon Bites, and 1 Pepsi Pitcher for Dine-in or 1 Pepsi 1.5L for Takeout or Delivery, perfect for the whole fam.

If it’s pizza your mom is really craving, you’ll never go wrong with the Triple Pizza Delight set. For just 1,099, you’ll get 1 Regular Carbonara Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, 1 Regular Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, 1 Regular BBQ Chicken Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, and a serving of Kitkat Rolls.

If you have your own staple Pizza Hut favorites in mind but still wanted to give your mom the heart-shaped pizza, don’t worry because it’s also available in a la carte which starts at P369 only!

Indulge in the simple yet equally flavorful Lovers Line, available in Veggie Lovers, Cheese Lovers, Pepperoni Lovers, and Spicy Pepperoni Lovers and starts at P369. Amp up the excitement with the Supremes Line, available in Supreme, Bacon Margherita, Hawaiian Supreme, Bacon Supreme, BBQ Chicken Supreme, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Cheese Supreme and starts at P399. Or, go all out with the Specialty Line, available in Super Supreme, Meat Lovers, Carbonara Supreme, Seafood Supreme and starts at P429.

Plan ahead for Mother’s Day and we will treat you to a FREE 6pcs. WingStreet Honey BBQ for a minimum order of P1,100 for pick-up and delivery (excluding delivery charge), days ahead until 4PM of May 14, 2023. Take note that delivery schedule should be on May 14 until 5PM to avail the promo.

The advanced order option is exclusive to the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph and the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Delights for Mom combos and Pizza Hut Heart-shaped Pan Pizza are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph and the Pizza Hut mobile app. You can also order through Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).

Give Pizza Hut a like and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter so you won’t miss out on the latest news, updates, and deals!