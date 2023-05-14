Gilas women bounce back, rip Vietnam

PHNOM PENH—Still smarting from its stunning loss to Indonesia last Friday, the Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad mauled Vietnam 116-58 Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Indoor Sports Center here.

With Khate Castillo leading the way, the Filipinas went on an 18-3 run in the second quarter to surge ahead 33-9 and won pulling away, even leading by as much as 60 points.

A day after absorbing a 68-89 beating from Indonesia, the squad improved to 3-1 but its hopes of handing the country a third straight gold medal hinge on the Indonesians losing to either Cambodia or Singapore in the single-round tourney where the team with the best record bags the gold.

Gilas’ last game will be against Thailand.

Castillo had 22 points built on 7-of-12 shooting, on top of three rebounds and a steal.

Jack Animam made up for her so-so outing against Indonesia with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds while Clare Castro added 15 points.

Coach Pat Aquino fielded in all his players and they responded by scoring at least two points each as the squad shot more than 50 percent from the field.