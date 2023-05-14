Filipino cyclists make baby steps back to podium

SIEM REAP—Filipino road cyclists missed the top of the podium but the bronze medals in men’s criterium and road race of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games were enough to signal a potential bright future.

“It’s an improvement,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who also heads the national federation for the sport PhilCycling. “They’re little yet significant accomplishments in a cycling discipline that’s never easy at all.”

Reforms in PhilCycling’s road organization have started to bear fruit—the coaching staff and national team composition were revamped in February.

Ronald Oranza clinched both bronze medals in criterium and road race where riders from four of the six participating countries partook of the medals—Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam won a gold each in both genders.

“Hard work and focus, and more importantly, it’s the motivation that the riders projected from their selection to the national team in February to the month-long training camp in April,” said Reinhard Gorantes, who’s joined in the road coaching staff by Virgilio Espiritu, Alfie Catalan, Marita Lucas and Gerald Valdez.

The cycling competitions ended Saturday with Vietnam’s Thi That Nguyen winning the women’s road race—a 100.40-km four-lap ride over a 25.10-km loop.

The race was a bore with 20 of the 30 starters riding as a bunch from start to finish. Thailand’s Jutatip Maneephan clinched silver and Malaysia’s Nur Aisyah Zubir bagged bronze with the same clocking as Nguyen.

Maura de los Reyes was the best-placed Filipina at ninth, followed by 2019 gold and silver medalist Jermyn Prado and Avegail Rombaon at 11th and 12th places, Mathilda Krog at No. 15 and Kate Yasmin Velasco at No. 17. They all had the same time as the gold medalist.

Ariana Evangelista captured silver in women’s crosscountry eliminator and helped Shagne Yaoyao, RJ Flores and Jerico Rivera finish with the bronze medal in the mixed team event of mountain bike.

Indonesia topped the overall medals table with five gold medals, followed by Vietnam with two and Malaysia and Vietnam with one each. Host Cambodia had one silver and one bronze.