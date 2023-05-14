De La Salle edges NU to win UAAP volleyball crown

DE LA SALLE University is back on top of University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball after the Lady Spikers rallied past the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10, in front of 20,514 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night.

It was De La Salle’s first title since Season 80 and their 12th overall in the league.

“The girls persevered,” assistant coach Noel Orcullo said. “It’s very sweet to win something you worked hard for.”

With the Lady Bulldogs on the verge of forcing Game 3 after winning the first two sets, De La Salle came alive in the third set with a convincing 25-15 win.

The Lady Spikers carried the momentum in the fourth set to force the decider.

De La Salle quickly took a 5-1 lead, but NU fought back with Alyssa Solomon’s impressive performance for a 7-all count.

The Lady Spikers regained control and sealed the victory with three consecutive points, including back-to-back blocks by Thea Gagate on Mhicaela Belen and Solomon.

Leiah Malaluan then delivered a crosscourt kill to secure match point at 14-9. Although Solomon managed to score one more point for the Lady Bulldogs but Gagate scored anew to secure the win.

Finals MVP Mars Alba demonstrated her playmaking skills with 16 excellent sets, in addition to contributing three points while orchestrating the offense for De La Salle.

Rookie MVP Angel Canino led the balanced attack with 19 points, including 12 spikes, six aces and a block. Thea Gagate contributed 17 points through 12 attacks and five blocks and Shevana Laput added 12 points, while Fifi Sharma had 11.

Despite Alyssa Solomon’s remarkable performance of 34 points, including 31-of-62 spikes and three aces, she lacked support from her teammates.

Mhicaela Belen was limited to just 11 points on 10-of-40 attacks, while Vange Alinsug only contributed seven points.

The absence of Sheena Toring, who nursed a partial ACL tear in her left knee, added to NU’s challenges.