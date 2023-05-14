Cool diversions from the blistering summer heat

WE ARE IMAGINARY

Swan Songs for Drifters

This is the fourth studio release of Filipino rock quartet We are Imaginary to mark their 15th year as a band. The first thing you’ll notice is the group’s flair for drama mixed with recklessness, pairing golden showers of melodic hooks with the mind-expanding wall of shoegaze. Just when you’re ready to surrender to the ear-hugging soundscape come lyrics that are as much existential as poetry in motion like “trapped in the confines of your second guesses” in “Do You Mind?” or “relief comes as a late package from time” from the title track. Despite their whimsical nom de musique, We Are Imaginary erects solid structures to quiet being the new loud.

KEEN

Highest State of Mind

The album title refers to a state of elevated awareness and perception for individuals to develop a deeper understanding of the nature of reality. Thing is, in execution, the songs that make up newcomer Keen’s debut album deal more with personal issues of independence, speaking your mind, and self-respect rather than the philosophical underpinnings of the album title. No harm there specially when tracks such as “Road Trip,” “Money Talks” and “DM” are a gorgeous collision of trap, soul and hip-hop. The others, unfortunately, hardly depart from the luster of these sonic jewels. They simply ride on the coattails of what the artist claims to be “futuristic sounds.”

SHOCKPOINT

Rhythm Zero

To hardcore punk devotees, the album “Rhythm Zero” will raise questions whether Shockpoint is into alternative metal, post-hardcore or noise rock because the band, true to its name, touches on each of these staggering neo-metal offshoots. Then, truth be told, there’s hardly any rhythm to speak of across the album’s six tracks, proffering instead odd time signatures, clean/shrieked vocals and heavy, syncopated guitar riffs. They obviously stand on the broad shoulders of Helmet but a close listen to the words places Shockpoint to the extreme left of Rush. Who knew the absence of a groove can be exciting?

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL

Fuse

EBTG’s first album in 23 years finds husband and wife duo of Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt indulging in sadcore electronica. The easy connection is with their hit “Missing” of some three decades ago although on their latest album “Fuse” the melancholic malaise is all over the record in more varied contexts. “No One Knows We’re Dancing” has Tracey singing over a cha-cha with disdain for the super rich. “When You Mess Up” is an emotive ballad where Ms. Thorn keeps her anger in check over a careless carefree loved one. In “Lost,” she counts down the losses of her life from everyday things to her mother’s passing away and loses it in the end. Sadness has never been given an elegant polish until “Fuse” came along.

IAN HUNTER

Defiance Pt. 1

Losing the edge as one gets older seems like a myth when Ian Hunter, the man behind the ‘70s classic “All The Young Dudes,” at 83 years old is bent on firing on all cylinders. Not rampaging, mind you, but warbling on songs with prickly sarcasm here, a little good loving there, and the fun time vibe most of the time. He’s abetted by cool younger musicians like Mike Campbell, Jeff Tweedy and Johnny Depp, even Ringo Starr and Slash are in the house. Ian Hunter presides over the proceedings, applying a Dylanesque posture to the rockers and his own ageing tone to the elegiac ones. It’s not likely to go down as Hunter’s ode to longevity but you’ll never know till Defiance Pt. 3 comes along.

JESSIE WARE

That! Feels Good!

There’s something about the album title that clues you in on where Brit R&B sensation Jesse Ware is coming from. Right at the opening titular track, she lays down the arc of her latest record pulling out all the stops on breathy flirtatious vocals promising an hour of earthly delights while the crack band unrolls dancefloor shakers that namecheck Kool and the Gang to EWF to Stevie Womder at their hottest peak. Nevertheless, Ms, Ware’s the star of the show waxing poetic on the soul twirl of “Begin Again” while rapping about some injustice in “Beautiful People.” The liberating groove from end to end is what’s feeling good means to all good people.

