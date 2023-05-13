Siquijor Rediscovered: Healing island celebrates first-ever Panambal Festival

The first-ever Panambal Festival was held in the sleepy town of Maria, Siquijor on April 7-9, 2023. This recent Holy Week sojourn is an eye-opener to many who had notions that dark forces shrouded this mystical island. Suddenly, the Municipality of Maria is not sleepy anymore, rather, the event awakened its inner true calling and healing purpose.

Folklore in Siquijor

Located in Central Visayas Region of the Philippines, Siquijor is the smallest province in the region, and the 3rd smallest province in the country.

Salagdoong Beach located in Olang, Maria, is popular for its crystal white sands, clear turquoise waters, and healthy corals where visitors can go snorkeling.

The Philippines is composed of enchanting islands, all with their own stories and legends to tell. Folklore is merged with fairy tales that are being passed down to generations. But, it’s nothing as unique as the “scary” stories that we hear about Siquijor; from witchcraft to sorcery, from voodoo to “aswangs.”

Remnants of these mysteries still stand in many places in Siquijor. One example is the San Isidro Labrador Convent where it is believed to cure victims of witchcraft and sorcery many centuries ago. The building is still intact and is now open to the public as a museum in the Municipality of Lazi.

Sure, ghost stories about Siquijor may have scared away the gullible and the weak of faith, but, at the same time, it has actually increased the interest of the adventurous, and knowledge-seekers. This “negatively branded” island is making a comeback and has turned the grim, mystical image in their favor.

Healing oils target specific ailments.

Love potions, et al.

“Gayuma” or love potion is the most popular “magical” concoction, not only in the Philippines but to believers of its power from all over the world. Witnessing how these are made with our own eyes, right on the island of its source, is truly a unique experience.

Equally worth discovering are the various healing oils, the “palina” (ritual smoke), and the black wax that is believed to drive away everything that is bad in your body. From headaches to bad spirits (anti-kulam), and even diseases that just won’t go away even after exhausting all means at the hospital.

The procedure starts the day after Ash Wednesday, where ingredients are collected for seven weeks until Holy Thursday. What are these ingredients? It varies from herbs to tree branches, flowers, and barks from the mountains. It also includes natural deposits from the sea; like seaweeds, coral stones, and shells washed away on shore. Now, it is noted that each healing oil has a particular ailment to “cure,” which makes the ingredients vary, according to the need.

Junel Tomaroy, president of the Siquijor Healers Association points out that there are no negative ingredients in the mix, or what they call “landi”. These include plants that may attract the wrong kind, like revenge and jealousy that may break homes and destroy a person. So, if this is your kind of “attraction,” it is obviously not for healing in the general sense of the word.

“Mananambals ” or traditional healers demonstrate the various ways of healing during the opening ceremony of the first Panambal Festival held at the Olang Arts Park in Maria, Siquijor, on Good Friday.

Good Friday is the time when all these ingredients are stored, chopped, and prayed over in a ritual only legit “mananambals” or accredited Siquijodnon, Atis and Mumbaki healers can do. These various chopped barks are believed to restore the body.

Black Saturday is the time they “cook” or burn these ingredients together in a huge “kawa” or cauldron. The “minasa” or black wax is mainly candles that are added to the mix and poured with “lana” virgin coconut oil from coconuts that grew facing the East. On a side note, I believe that this scenario is where the term witches’ brew came from.

Easter Sunday is the time they collect flowers from churches across Siquijor. These various flowers, many dried up, are put together as a potpourri-like ensemble to be mixed with honey or perfume. The healing oil process produces “lumay” or love potion whose ingredients can only be derived during the “Salubong,” an Easter Sunday Ceremony.

“Lumay” or love potion is meant to bring positive vibes, not only on love but luck in business, career, marital, and family life. It is worthwhile to note that the healers practice for free, and only accept donations from visitors, and their patients. Their noble practice is to prevent fake healers who take advantage of people and turn it into a business. The first Panambal Festival emphasizes the sacredness of traditional medicine that should be basically free for all.

At the first Panambal Festival ribbon-cutting ceremony, from left; Councilor Alona Arcamo, Municipality of Maria Mayor Roselyn T. Asok, Councilor Betty Adlao, Maria’s Chief of Police Joy Jumuad and Maria’s Tourism Officer Aldrin “Braxton” Daguman.

These activities of the Panambal Festival at Olang Arts Park in the Municipality of Maria mark the island of Siquijor as an alternative, and insightful destination during the Holy Week.

A healing island

This year’s Panambal Festival is a refreshing start to digging into Siquijor’s unique heritage, traditions, and one could say, healing powers that surround the island. The event, conceptualized by veteran tourism consultant Nilo C. Agustin in partnership with Minnie Crouse, owner of the Olang Arts Park, and supported by the good Mayor of the Municipality of Maria, Hon. Roselyn T. Asok, the first Panambal Festival signals the global awareness of Siquijor as a Healing Island.

Extensive research on traditional and alternative healing practices in Siquijor has brought some members of the academe to Olang Arts Park in Maria during the Holy Week, which also marked its opening as the Center for Culture, Heritage, Arts, Nature and Tourism of Siquijor (CHANTS).

Dr. Isidro Sia, the executive director of the Integrative Medicine for Alternative Healthcare Systems (INAM) Philippines, representative to the ASEAN Technical and Scientific Committee on Traditional Medicines/Health Supplements, and convenor of Aralan ng Gamutang Pilipino (Philippine traditional medicine) was the distinguished guest of honor at the first Panambal Festival.

To strengthen its cause, the Olang Arts Park in the Municipality of Maria will be the center of healing on the island, where accredited “mananambals” or healers can use as a venue to conduct traditional healing, and at the same time, a space where visitors can enjoy the Mahogany woods, and feel nature’s soul. After all, science originates from nature.

The herbarium inside the park will also be an attraction to traditional medicine enthusiasts, where 377 kinds of herbs are recorded at the Siquijor State College. In this regard, Siquijor is poised to be the Herbarium Island in Asia.

The vision of the first Panambal Festival successfully made its debut, and most importantly, the event solidifies the positioning of the Municipality of Maria, Siquijor in the world map as a center for traditional medicine, and the island of healing.

