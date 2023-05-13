Short but sweet: 16 hours in Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Sur boasts its very own star city, Vigan. This town is famous for its 500-meter-long Calle Crisologo, a street paved with cobblestones and lined with hotels, eateries, and souvenir shops. A visitor can truly fall in love with its history and that feeling of traveling back to the Spanish colonial era.

However, this historical city offers much more as you venture outside of this beautiful and centuries-old pedestrian-only strip. This weekend, we had the opportunity to visit and experience more of what Ilocos Sur has to offer.

Good food and drinks at BarTech Vigan and Great ocean views at Sulvec

Vigan by plane

We headed to the Platinum Skies Aviation hangar in Pasay City for an afternoon flight with our host, League of Mayors of the Philippines President Emeritus Luis Chavit Singson. We boarded the Dornier 328 turboprop-powered airplane in just minutes after refueling at the hangar. The flight took only less than an hour and we were served food and cold drinks along the way. We arrived at the Vigan airport in the late afternoon and were picked up by a tour bus for a guided tour of the Safari Hotel and Villas as well as the Baluarte Zoo.

The southern giraffe in Baluarte Zoo

Our first stop was to feed the giraffes from South Africa which is a great way to have an intimate picture taken with the beautiful animal.

There are ostriches, geese, and deers that roam around the property. What struck me most is the feeling of being in an actual African savanna. The trees and the landscape give that tropical grassland feel. The design and the layout of the property are perfectly executed and truly bring you to Africa.

A close encounter photo with the white lion

I didn’t miss the chance to hold and have a picture taken with the white lion in the zoo. The wait time was quick and we were assured of our safety. After a few snaps, we walked over to the Safari gallery nearby. This area is Mr. Chavit Singson’s trophy room which includes a huge collection of wild animals that he has hunted through the years.

Our next stop is to have merienda in the Safari Hotel which is close to Baluarte. The hotel provides guests the experience of staying in a villa with a dipping pool while they watch deers roam around the property. More than a glamping experience, guests will enjoy the peace and quiet in the area.

Food that is served here is also delicious. Highly recommended are their longganisa or bagnet pasta along with their pizzas. Take a bite while you view the deers outside. This Safari Hotel restaurant is also right by the swimming pool.

Dancing fountain in Plaza Salcedo

As the evening approached, our tour bus and guide, Maritess, took us to Plaza Salcedo to watch the spectacular Dancing Fountain.

The showcase of light and sound happens every night from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm. On weekends, it holds a second show from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Our group was led to a private viewing room at the center of the plaza. The show started on time and the extravaganza did not disappoint. Glimpses of the Bellagio fountain in Las Vegas came to mind but this light show in Vigan was more up close and personal. It is our very own and it makes you proud after all. The show was filled with laser lights, smoke and fire effects, and music that will make you feel the urge to dance.

Dinner was served later at BarTech, a restobar and grill serving the first and only dinner buffet in Vigan. We enjoyed the bagnet kare-kare, beef kaldereta, poqui-poqui, pinakbet with bagnet and other Ilocano favorites.

BarTech is also a favorite watering hole in Vigan. Located right at Calle Crisologo, diners can enjoy the ambiance with their favorite drink and appetizers.

Sulvec at Narvacan

Sulvec is a barangay in the municipality of Narvacan, in the province of Ilocos Sur. It is also the current residence of Mr. Chavit Singson. The beautiful 7-hectare property is our group’s home for the night. This coastal town of Narvacan is stunning and the huge home designed by Mr. Chavit Singson sits by the beach and will give you a feel of Santorini in Greece.

Fishing is good in Sulvec Greece Narvacan Seaside. Mr. Singson at times feasts on snappers caught in the bay.

Less than a day in Ilocos Sur

In a nutshell, after an afternoon flight from Manila, we arrived in Ilocos at 4 pm. We needed to get back to Manila at 8 in the morning the next day to keep up with other activities.

Having said that, we didn’t really feel that we stayed for a short time. We still managed to visit all the attractions of Ilocos Sur. We are grateful to our host, LMP president emeritus Luis Chavit Singson, for a chance to explore this part of the north even for a short time.