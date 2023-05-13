Metrobank, GT foundations formalize scholarships with 10 academic institutions

SUSTAINING efforts in providing equitable access to quality education for successful student-applicants, Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI) have just relaunched their scholarship programs.

A ceremonial signing of a memorandum of agreement with 10 academic institutions was held on April 13 at the Metrobank Plaza in Makati City. The ceremony and collaborative dialogue was led by MBFI president and GTFI executive director Aniceto M. Sobrepeña, together with MBFI executive vice president Philip “Boyet” Dy and Metrobank talent acquisition head Nicanor Esguerra Jr.

Two scholarship programs were expanded by GTFI, while one was relaunched by MBFI. In all, the three scholarships will benefit 99 students for their college education.

“Over the years, whenever there is a government call for increased support to the education sector, we [would always have another scholarship] program,” said Sobrepeña. “This time our aim is to [aid] graduating students who are affected by the postpandemic financial crisis. We hope to help launch their careers as well by providing them job opportunities within the Metrobank Group, [as we have tried to reach out to different colleges and…provinces as our response].”

Revitalized program

NOW on its fourth run, ACCESS (Assistance for the Completion of College Education for Superior Students) is MBFI’s primary scholarship program catering to college learners pursuing courses in statistics, information technology, engineering and business administration, among others. To date the program has produced 514 graduates since 1995.

The scholarship will partially cover the tuition fees of students from first year until graduation. Sixty scholars will be chosen from the following: Saint Louis University in Baguio City; University of the Philippines-Diliman’s (UPD) School of Statistics; Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas; Ateneo de Naga University; University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City; and University of Mindanao in Davao City.

Sustaining scholarship Programs

ON the other hand, GTFI’s scholarship programs continue to expand through the Reformation and Educational Assistance Program (REAP) and Youth for Excellence and Service Program (YES).

REAP will provide scholarship support to third-year and fourth-year college students pursuing the science, technology, engineering and mathematics track, or STEM. Successful scholars will also be given opportunities for internship and employment within the Metrobank Group.

Said grants will be awarded to 29 students from the Manila Tytana Colleges, Adamson University and Technological Institute of the Philippines.

Likewise, GT YES, as a parallel effort to MBFI’s ACCESS IV, will particularly support 10 engineering students (geodetic, industrial, computer, and electronics and communications) from UPD which will cover their cost of living expenses from first year until graduation. Said initiative is a joint effort with the UP College of Engineering—particularly its Research and Development Foundation Inc.

After the ceremonial signing Dy led a collaborative dialogue with the academic partners to discuss ways of enhancing support for the holistic growth of the chosen and soon-to-be-chosen scholars. Innovations in implementing scholarship programs, best practices in managing student learning, and other collaborations that will benefit the education system formed part of the talks.

Since 1995 MBFI’s various scholarship programs have produced more than 1,000 college graduates. On the other hand, aside from college students, GTFI’s scholarship programs also cater to supporting scholars taking up technical-vocational education, as it has produced 170 graduates to date. For more information, visit mbfoundation.org.ph.