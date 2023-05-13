Make Mother’s Day special with these incredible deals from HONOR

Still thinking on how to #HONORmyNanay this Mother’s Day? Don’t fret because HONOR is here to offer you a wide range of smartphones and devices suited for your mom’s lifestyle! And the best thing about this is that you can get these for up to Php 2,000 worth of discounts, with free shipping and exclusive freebies nationwide through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

THE PERFECT HONOR PHONE FOR EVERY TYPE OF MOM

Looking for eXtra phones for your eXtra special moms? HONOR definitely got you! HONOR X7 has 5000 mAh large battery, perfect for moms who like uninterrupted calls with their kumares or binge-watching of their favorite dramas! HONOR X8, on the other hand, has 64 MP Quad Camera style for mamas who like taking Instagram-worthy pictures of their babies, grandchildren, and even furbabies!

HONOR X9a 5G is the best match for your adventurous and active moms who are always using their phones anytime, anywhere. With its Premium OLED Curved Screen, on the go moms would not worry now about cracking their screens. HONOR Philippines recently just released a limited edition of this in Midnight Black, so make sure to check it out before supplies run out!

SUPER DEALS FOR OUR SUPER MOMS THIS MOTHER’S DAY

Check out HONOR’s Mother’s Day Special where you can get up to Php 2,000 worth of discounts on select HONOR devices! Offers are available during online live selling sessions, so make sure to catch these from May 12 to 14, every 12 NN and 5 PM, through Lazada (https://bit.ly/3VGu3OV), Shopee (https://bit.ly/3J1Zv5n), and TikTok (https://bit.ly/3IMaizo) to avail these exciting deals and discounts.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.