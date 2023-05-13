GCash signs UN Women Empowerment Principles Commitment

IN celebration of the United Nations Women International Girls in ICT Day, GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet, signs the UN Women Empowerment Principles Commitment.

Under the agreement, GCash will further encourage and implement initiatives that provide opportunities for present and future tech leaders regardless of gender. Moreover, the agreement further establishes GCash’s long-standing commitment to the UN’s goal to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

As a fintech company that values gender equality, diversity and inclusion as a strong and integral part of its work culture, GCash’s work force comprises 46 percent of women leaders including its CEO which is higher than the industry average of 28 percent.

This was the highlight of GCash’s GTalks, an event commemorating the UN Women International Girls in ICT Day, which put a spotlight on notable women leaders at the helm of the fintech industry.

The program opened with a talk by UN Women country coordinator Rosalyn “Lenlen” Mesina, and culminated with GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon, signing the company’s commitment to the UN Women Empowerment Principles.

With the theme “Empowering Women in Tech,” GTalks aims to inspire all women to make their mark in fintech by hearing different perspectives from various women leaders in the industry.

The event was graced by personalities from diverse tech businesses, namely, Connected Women co-founder Gina Romero, For the Women Foundation co-founder Michelle Alarcon, GCash chief technology operations officer Pebbles Sy, and GCash chief people officer Robert Gonzales.

“We at GCash are committed to ensure we uphold diversity, equality, and inclusivity in our everyday culture. We are proud to have created a space where women, or any gender, can thrive, and their success is normal and always celebrated,” Sazon said.

More than just providing safe and convenient services to Filipinos wherever they may be, GCash remains steadfast in its initiatives to become a leading advocate of safe, diverse, and inclusive work culture in pursuit of its vision of achieving “Finance for Al.”