2 Cavite centenarians receive ₧100,000 cash gift from LGUs

GENERAL TRIAS CITY—The city’s new centenarian was given recognition and a cash incentive in a simple ceremony held on May 8, 2023 at the GenTri Park Pavillion in Barangay San Juan here.

Mayor Luis “Jon Jon” Ferrer IV personally presented the check worth P100,000 to Nanay Victoria Mascardo from Barangay Santiago, together with Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen, Councilor Jowie Carampot, Chair of the committee on senior citizen affairs, and Ms. Gigie Ferrer, Office of Senior Citizen Affairs Office (OSCA).

Mayor Ferrer also oversaw the distribution of P5,000 one-time cash incentive to Gentriseño senior citizens who recently reached the age of 80-89.

At the same time, Gentriseño senior citizens who reached the age of 90-99 recently received a P10,000 one-time cash incentive.

This is in accordance with City Ordinance No. 19-19 and City Ordinance No. 16-13.

“It is the city government’s goal to value and recognize the important role of our senior citizens in promoting our society,” Ferrer said.

Mother Victoria Mascardo celebrated her 100th birthday on February 14, 2023. She is the 14th centenarian to be recognized by the said city.

Meanwhile, in Imus City, the local government led by Mayor Alex “AA” Advincula awarded a P100,000 cash gift to an Imuseño centenarian, Nanay Alejandra Manalang of Brgy. House of Hope Bonded. The Office for Senior Citizen Affairs and the Imus Municipal Senior Citizen Association Incorporated (IMUSCAI) also donated groceries for Nanay Alejandra, who turned 100 years old on April 25, 2023.

Image credits: Dennis Abrina





