Yamaha unleashes toughness with Mio Gear

Yamaha Motor Philippines turns it up with the launch of the Mio Gear Campaign. The concept revolves around ‘Play your Tough’, an encouraging push to ride through every challenge, master the hustle, and forge your way to an unbreakable lifestyle. It’s all about embodying a gritty and unshakeable lifestyle. Facing every obstacle and overcoming it by relentlessly pushing through it.

Set in the Mall of Asia Music Hall is the MIO Gear playground. Here, there are a series of competitions that showcase tenacity and dedication. Divided into three main areas of play to challenge each competitor. First is the 3×3 basketball challenge where teams composed of influencers, media partners, and selected ballers would go head-to-head for the right to challenge the Coach Mavs Phenomenal Basketball team. The second is the Spartan Obstacle Course where aspiring athletes compete against the top Spartans in the country. Both are a test of physical strength, athletic ability, and mental fortitude. Third is the Call of Duty Mobile Challenge where gamers go up against the Omega E-Sports Team from Mineski. This challenges the psyche of a player and how they handle pressure while making split second decisions during the game.

The playground is also open for the public where the Yamaha Mio Gear is on display. The embodiment of automatic toughness is fully equipped for the demands of the urban, outdoor, and sporty lifestyle. They may also test their skills on the basketball court with the three-point shootout and free throw challenges. Spartan aspirants can try out the obstacle course and see how fast they can finish. And gamers can show-off their abilities in call of duty mobile by winning against online opponents.

This is only the first leg of the Mio Gear playground as it will unleash toughness around the nation when it is held in Cebu and Davao in the coming months.

