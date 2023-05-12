Yamaha sets sights on Malaysia after challenging ARRC opener in Thailand

The UMA Racing MMR Yamaha Philippines team begins their quest to bring back the UB150 ARRC Championship to the country.

April King Mascardo who finished last season with in third place overall returns with Gian Carlo Mauricio who is looking to redeem himself after a challenging season.

This season will prove to be tougher than the last because in the UB150 category of the Asia Road Racing Championship sees the return of top-tier veterans. And it’s going to be a packed grid because a total of 24 racers will be competing from a previous 16. The challenge began as soon as they landed in Thailand where they were greeted by the scorching weather. With the heat at an all-time high, the riders had to make use of an ice bath that was installed in their paddock.





April would battle through an injury he got during a free practice session where he crashed during the last lap but still started at 6th position on the grid with Gian settling in at 21. It was tough start for the Filipino duo against a revitalized roster of competitors that were ruthless in their pursuit for victory. April pushed through the crucible and finished at 7th in Race 1 and 8th in Race 2. Gian had an unfortunate start to his campaign and finished at 19th and a nasty spill at the final corner of the last race landed him with a DNF.





The Pinoy tandem look forward to a better outcome in Round 2 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on May 12 to 14. They have a long way to go and are eager to show the rest of Asia what they are truly capable of.





