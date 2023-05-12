Writing heritage

Some 15 kilometers from the city of Naga is the town of Calabanga. Its name is derived from, as one source puts it, the plural of “labang,” which refers to a bird trap. Others conjecture the name of this town as referring to the length of the place from the church to the poblacion.

It was a visita of Quipayo, the older site, but the town of Calabanga outgrew the said site and had become one of the fourth biggest areas of commerce in the province of Camarines Sur. The town sits around the shoulder of the massive Mt. Isarog, a volcano. Calabanga is the place where Jaime Malanyaon, a former superintendent, is buried. He was an educator who took the initiative of compiling histories of the place, serving, through a book, references which, during the period when the concept of local history was in its infancy, voiced a singular way of presenting one’s town, province, and region.

Next week, this town and other more towns will be honored together with the writers who came from them. This is the Bikol Book Festival.

A literary pilgrimage, the Bikol Book Festival, now in its second year, pays tribute to the deceased Bikol writers and cultural workers in whose lives are woven the tales of the land called Kabikolan. We do not claim by no means that we have a complete tapestry yet as there are thousands more writers still alive, thinking about their particular respective places and trying to find the rhythm and imagery that will flesh out the extraordinariness of the ordinary and lived moments in those locations.

And so in the month of May, while the entire nation will be celebrating in general heritage, the National Book Development Board with the Ateneo de Naga University Press and the Savage Mind will be visiting places, tapping memories of geographies and inscribing on the places the remembrance of these writers who wrote about plains, hills, rivers, forests, mountains and even the unnameable zones of habitation.

Always the point zero, Naga will be the embarkation site for a trip to Goa in the Partido area where Gualberto Cea Manlagnit once resided, composed poems, translated songs, and painted about origins of the universe as well as the frailties of man. He was a politician but in his paintings and poetry he became this passionate man fervid about the lessons of life he so loved to celebrate. We would read poems and even sing the songs he transferred from their foreign birth to settle them in the tongue of his own passion.

The Sangay Road, a windy stretch, will be on our route to Tiwi, passing by Joroan where the miraculous image of Our Lady of Salvacion has Her shrine. We shall pay Her a visit and pray for a continuous good voyage, invoke safety from the temptations of a prosaic existence (we will be after all with some 30 writers from the region and the metropolis and other points of the archipelago).

In Tiwi, where it is said the gurgling water of the hot springs discloses at night the lamentation of people condemned forever to Hell (it is said you could hear the voices of swindlers and cheats even if they are still alive somewhere or around your neighborhood), we will pay respect to the ideals of the grand gentleman of the Church, Msgr. Teotimo Pacis, of the Congregacion de la Misión. A composer and writer, Pacis was one of those who oversaw the translation of the Missal to Bikol language.

From Tiwi, we motor to Camalig. Here at the foot of Mayon, poets will read verses, as the night will be reserved to remember Justino Nuyda, another politician-writer. As a playwright, he is noted for Anti-Cristo, a play anthologized in Ma. Lilia F. Realubit’s Bikol Dramatic Traditions, which will be launched in Naga City.

Sorsogon will be the last place on the peninsula that will be visited by the Bikol Book Festival. In the same city, the selected stories of Delfin Fresnosa translated by two Sorsoganons will be presented to the public. From here, the team will cross the Ticao Pass to San Jacinto, take the bus to San Fernando for a four-day celebration. This will include a tribute to the late Jessie Clemente Badillo and several workshops for teachers and students. Ticao Island will then be the focus of the writers to incubate poems, essays, or visual arts, and prove, as Isherwood says, how “people seem to belong to places, especially to places where they were not born.”

In between these sorties, other writers like Alexandra M. Eduque, En Villasis, Teddy Espela, Mia Tijam, Frank Peñones, Jr., Mary Jane Guazon, John Sherwin Acampado, Rustom Pujado, Jerome Hipolito, Albert Baeta, RoxLee, Kristian Sendon Cordero, Tito Genova Valiente, Roger Lim, Ida Valenzuela, Emmanuel Barrameda, Sonny Sendon, Raniela Barbaza, Allan Derain, Nick Pichay, Pat Baloloy, Jason Tabinas, Merlie Tariman, Rolando Tolentino, Frank Cimatu, Danton Remoto, Evelyn Caldera-Soriano, Ambassador Virgilio Reyes, Fr. Philip Bersabe, Ani Almario, Fr. Wilmer Tria, Raffi Banzuela, Abdon Balde, Marne Kilates and National Artist Virgilio Almario will tell their tales.

In the meantime, we still have to locate the grave of Rosalio “Sali” Imperial, a politician and the maker of the almanac famous till the ’70s, the Kalendaryong Bikol. What geomancy can ever assist us in this endeavor? Why the unknowability in the resting place of this man who was the most prolific writer in the Bikol language for several generations?

