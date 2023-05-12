Will US politicians end dollar’s primacy?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Monday that the US could default on its obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress does not address the debt limit before then. “If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests,” Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The US hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January—roughly about $94,000 for every American—and the Treasury has been using cash and “extraordinary measures” to satisfy obligations since then. America’s growing debt is the result of a mismatch between spending and revenues. The federal government spends more than it collects, and the US has to borrow money to cover the deficit. Each year’s deficit adds to the growing national debt.

President Joe Biden met with top congressional leadership in the Oval Office on Tuesday with little to show that they are moving toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default. Biden described the talks as “productive.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he didn’t see any new movement toward resolving the stalemate.

From Bloomberg: “Some of Wall Street’s most experienced traders warned of unthinkable long-term implications from a US default and argued the debt limit may need to be permanently repealed. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, current and former leaders of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee said the costs of the current standoff extend beyond markets.”

“The short-term impacts of a protracted negotiation are costly; the long-term implications of a default are unthinkable,” wrote the 17-member group, which includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executives Beth Hammack and Ashok Varadhan and former JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames. “The magnitude of adverse consequences from a prolonged negotiation, or a default, is unquantifiable.”

The group argued for the debt limit to be raised “with all due haste” and for a permanent fix to the issue. “It is time to introduce an alternative method of enforcing fiscal responsibility, by either requiring the limits to be raised simultaneously with appropriations or by repealing the debt limit altogether,” they wrote. The letter was signed by chairs and vice chairs of the TBAC, an external committee that advises the Treasury Department on borrowing.

In the 63 years since the US Congress first enacted the debt limit, the US has always managed to raise the debt ceiling before reaching the default state. Given the vast and growing gap between Republicans and Democrats, or the asymmetrical position between the House leadership and the White House, what if the script has changed and the US government defaults on its debt this time?

Economists said a US default could start a deep recession in US and weaken global trade. This means that countries that rely on exports to the US for much of their income would particularly suffer. A US default will also drive down the value of the dollar, causing chaotic fluctuations in exchange rates, and spiking the prices of oil and other commodities.

A US default would impact virtually all countries to some extent. Countries with highly dollarized economies would see the buying power of existing currency stock diminished.

The global competitors of the US, including China and Russia, have for years suggested that it would be better if the dollar’s dominance were not as strong as it is. Pundits said a default on US debts will force many countries to hedge their bets by taking on other currencies, like the euro or renminbi, as additions to their reserve holdings. Investors will likely dump US Treasuries, even at a loss, which will hamper global access to liquid capital. Countries will start reducing their dependence on the dollar as the international reserve and trade currency.

The US has greatly benefited from the dollar’s coveted position as the standard currency for international finance and trade. A US default on its debt will end this status. The enemies of America (and some allies?) can’t wait to see US politicians destroy the dollar’s primacy so they can start pushing their respective currencies as the new standard-bearer.