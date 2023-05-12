Watch ‘Fast X’ for free with Philips Evnia Gaming Monitors

byBMPlus
May 12, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

An adrenaline-filled summer awaits gaming and movie fans alike as Philips Evnia Gaming Monitors announce a promotional partnership with Universal Pictures’ upcoming action film, Fast-X. 

Excited movie-goers can get two movie tickets for free combined with a limited-edition shirt, cap, bag,  and/or a Philips Gaming head and neck support pillow for every single purchase of select models of Philips Evnia Gaming Monitors. The partnership celebrates the theatrical release of the highly anticipated movie in Philippine cinemas on May 17, 2023. Through this collaboration, Philips Evnia aims to deliver gaming monitors that can turn up the heat to the maximum, featuring four immersive and innovative models from Philips Evnia brand.

 The promo, which will run until June 15, 2023, will include the following models:

MODEL SRPBUNDLE
329M1RV ₱ 52,7132 MOVIE TICKETS + PHILIPS Gaming Neck and Head Support pillow +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG
27M1N5500U ₱ 49,8002 MOVIE TICKETS + PHILIPS Gaming Neck and Head Support pillow +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG
279M1RV ₱ 43,6502 MOVIE TICKETS + PHILIPS Gaming Neck and Head Support pillow +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG
32M1N5800A ₱ 41,4882 MOVIE TICKETS + PHILIPS Gaming Neck and Head Support pillow +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG
27M1N5200P ₱ 20,8002 MOVIE TICKETS +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG
27M1N3200Z ₱ 13,0132 MOVIE TICKETS +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG
24M1N3200Z ₱ 10,4752 MOVIE TICKETS +LIMITED-EDITION SHIRT, CAP, and BAG

Much like Dom’s crew in Fast-X, Philips Evnia is all about how to “Reinvent the rules” to stay ahead of the game, delivering a wave of freshness and elegance to the traditional display solution mixture. In fact, the models involved in the partnership promotion all include outstanding features to outperform the competition with style such as  generous 4k resolutions for next-generation gaming and screen sizes to let gamers dive deeper into games.

Similar to the Fast and Furious franchise, speed and performance are also huge components of the Evnia brand’s identity. The flagship model, the 27-inch 27M1N5500U boasts best-in-class gaming experience, with blisteringly fast 300Hz refresh rate that promises to deliver slick gaming and quick response times. In addition, gamers can expect even more with various models coming with immersive features including low input lag, Ambiglow, and enhanced DTS Sound.

Philips Evnia is committed to providing the best of the best to customers, and aims to spread the joy and love of gaming alongside exceptional performance through their gaming monitors. For more information on claiming tickets and freebies, visit https://www.philipsmonitorspromo.com/, send a message to our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/evniaph, or send a message to participating partners nationwide:

METRO MANILA AND LUZON:
 Digi-serv SolutionsCybertech Sales and Marketing Corp.
 Dynaquest (all branches)Dynamic PC
 Hypertech ComputerIT World
 JDM Techno ComputerOctagon (all branches)
 PC Chain Superstore (all branches)PC Corner
 PC Express (all branches)PC Hub
 PC QuarterPC WORX (all branches)
 TechsyapoVivocom Technologies Inc
 Xymbolic IT Solution Provider Corporation   
   VISAYAS AND MINDANAO:  
 Computerworld MarketingJoyo Marketing
 Marbel ComputersNutech
 Technoblast    Thinking Tools 
ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES:
ShopeeLazada
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

‘The Final Pitch’ invites entrepreneurs across all industries with launch of 9th edition

The Final Pitch,  the Philippines’ premier business reality TV show, is back for its ninth season on CNN Philippines, with the theme “Open Edition.” The new season provides opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups from all industries to present their innovative business solutions catering to a diverse panel of investor-judges looking to fund and back their initiatives. 

byBMPlus
May 12, 2023
Read more

Give Mom the gift of relaxation she deserves

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to show our love and appreciation for the most important person in our lives–our mother. This sentiment is shared by many, and one great way to make it extra special is by giving heartfelt gifts that she deserves. Wilcon Depot is here to help you make your Mother’s Day extra special with an array of products that will surely put a smile on her face.

byBMPlus
May 12, 2023