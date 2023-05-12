US Army chief McConville visits Camp Aguinaldo

The chief of staff of the United States Army visited the country and separately conferred with top Philippine military officials, including Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and his counterpart from the Philippine Army.

General James McConville visited Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday and talked with Centino on a trip to the country amid the ongoing US- Philippines Thunder Cope Exercise and following the conclusion of Balikatan Exercise which was participated by 17,600 Filipino and American troops.

Military public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor said that during the meeting between Centino and McConville, the two military leaders discussed the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries that was highlighted by the recent visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the US.

“I was very excited about his recent visit to Washington D.C. as it sets the stage for a bigger and stronger relationship,” the chief of the US Army said, according to Baclor, as the general welcomed the training exercises and high-level engagements as a sign of increasing partnership between the two countries.

“We’ve been friends and allies for a long time, and I think it is important that we stay that way. In fact, [I think it’s better that] we become better friends, partners, and allies in the future,” McConville added.

Centino returned his guest’s optimism on the Philippines and US alliance by welcoming the recent developments, especially those that will boost military capability and interoperability.

“We are thankful for your commitment and your support. We appreciate you for coming here as it goes a long way in strengthening our alliance and promoting cooperation,” Centino said.

The chief of the US Army also visited the headquarters of the Philippine Army and talked with Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. where the two bolstered the Army-to-Army ties. McConville was accorded a 17-gun salute by the Army.

During their meeting, the two Army leaders emphasized the need to bolster the Army interoperability of both countries and affirmed their commitment to ensure and sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Army spokesman Col. Xerxes Trinidad.

McConville also honored fallen Filipino soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Libingan ng mga Bayani where Brawner served as the military host, while the Army’s Security and Escort Battalion accorded ceremonial honors during the wreath-laying rites.

