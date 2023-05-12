Sun Life holds Trusted Brand title for 14 years in row 

Shortly after being acknowledged by the Insurance Commission as the country’s No. 1 life insurer based on Total Premium Income and New Business, Sun Life Philippines (Sun Life) once again garnered the highest honors in the Trusted Brands Awards for 2023.

The recognitions are based on a survey commissioned by Reader’s Digest Asia, where Sun Life was chosen by Filipino consumers as their most trusted Life Insurance and Investment Fund Company brand, thus earning the Platinum Award for both categories.

Sun Life’s (L-R) Ritchie Teo with Dino Macasaet holding the award poses with Reader’s Digest’s Sheron White during the awarding ceremony for the Investment Fund Company category.

The awarding ceremony was held recently at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas, Pasig City. Sun Life’s Deo Orpilla, Head of Distribution & Business Development; Jennifer Del Mundo, Head of Agency Strategy and Digital Transformation; and Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Chief Client Experience & Marketing Officer received the award for the Life Insurance category, while Ritchie Teo, Deputy Chief Investments Officer, and Dino Macasaet, Head of Strategic Development, Training, and Marketing Team of Sun Life Asset Management Company, Inc. received the award for the Investment Fund Company category.

“This honor stands for our continuing commitment to our clients as their partner for life,” says GonzalezChong. “As we mark our 128th year in the Philippines, this inspires us to further exceed their expectations as an ally in achieving their brighter future.”

The Trusted Brand Awards is an accolade that is wholly based on consumer voting, where over 8,000 individuals in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan rate 50 categories of products and services according to their trustworthiness, credibility, quality, value, innovation, social responsibility, and understanding of customer needs.

This is Sun Life’s 14th year in a row to be named a Trusted Brand in the Life Insurance category, and for the 9th year in a row in the Investment Fund Company category.

To know more about Sun Life, visit www.sunlife.com.ph. Meanwhile, more information about Reader’s Digest’s Trusted Brand Awards can be found at www.trustedbrands.asia/philippines.