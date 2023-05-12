Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort pays tribute to mothers

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort celebrates hardworking and loving moms all over the world, and as we approach Mother’s Day, it’s time to show our deepest appreciation to our moms through words and affirmation.

Send us your most heartfelt letter for your mom for Mother’s Day and get a chance to treat your mom to a well-deserved Mom and Child wellness staycation at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

Guidelines:

1. Write a heartfelt handwritten thank you letter dedicated to your mom on Mother’s Day.

2. Take a photo of your handwritten letter and send it to our Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort Facebook or Instagram page together with your name, contact number, and email.

3. Receive a message from our social media officer confirming your submission.

4. Deadline of submission is on May 29, 2023.

5. The winner will be announced on our social media page on May 31, 2023!

The winner of the best letter will be featured in the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort Facebook page and enjoy an overnight staycation in an ocean view room with breakfast buffet for 2 at 5 Cien, receive dining credits at the signature Nikkei cuisine, and enjoy a 1 hour massage at the Sheraton Spa.