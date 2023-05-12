RTC set to promulgate today 1 of 2 remaining drug cases vs de Lima

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa City Branch 204 is scheduled to promulgate today (Friday) one of the two remaining drug cases filed against former senator Leila de Lima for allegedly benefitting in the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) during her stint as justice secretary.

The promulgation is scheduled at around 8:30 a.m., which is expected to be attended by de Lima, who has been in jail since 2017.

She accused former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, her political nemesis, of orchestrating the filing of the trumped-up charges in order supposedly to silence her.

De Lima’s acquittal will not pave the way for her immediate release from detention as she still has another pending drug case before the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, which earlier deferred its ruling on De Lima’s petition for bail.

This means de Lima will remain in jail even if Muntinlupa Branch 204 Presiding Judge Joseph Abrahan Alcantara decides to acquit her.

The drug case to be promulgated today stemmed from the affidavit executed on September 5, 2016 by former officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Rafael Ragos, claiming that on November 2012, as BuCor OIC and together with aide Jovencio Ablen, they delivered a black bag containing P5 million to de Lima and her bodyguard Ronnie Dayan at the former’s residence in Parañaque.

He added that they made another delivery of money contained in a plastic bag in December 2012 to de Lima and Dayan.

Ragos said the money allegedly came from drug lords inside the NBP to support de Lima’s senatorial bid in 2013.

However, Ragos recanted his statement implicating the latter in the illegal-drug trade inside the NBP in his affidavit executed in May 2022.

Ragos accused then Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre of coercing him to execute an affidavit implicating de Lima in the NBP drug trade.

Sought for his comment on today’s handing down of the verdict on de Lima, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla replied: “Good luck to her. I don’t even know the judge, I don’t talk with the prosecutors about it. It has been ongoing for the past six years, so good luck.”

“I cannot weigh in on that. I cannot interfere with the way of the court,” Remulla said.