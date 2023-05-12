Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

byAssociated Press
May 12, 2023
1 minute read
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No other details, including the identity of the mother, were released.

At a film premiere on Tuesday night, De Niro told The Associated Press about becoming a father again: “It’s always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.”

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahne Abbott; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage to Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower announced they were divorcing in 2018.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy About My Father, which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in The Godfather: Part II and best actor in Raging Bull. In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later. AP

