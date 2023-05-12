Peza approves ₧33.094 billion investments from January to April

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) on Thursday disclosed it has approved 60 new and expansion projects worth P33.094 billion of investments from January to April 2023, which is 107.15 percent higher than the P15.975 billion approved investments in the same period last year.

During the same period, Peza noted the projects are also expected to generate about $1.012 billion exports and create 7,469 direct jobs.

For the month of April alone, the investment promotion agency said the Peza Board green lighted 14 new and expansion projects expected to bring in P20.556 billion investments and create 2,233 jobs.

The P20.556 billion worth of investment approvals in April 2023 is 162.37 percent higher than the P7.834 billion investment approvals in April 2022. Data from Peza showed that while the value of investment approvals surged year-on-year, the number of projects declined from 26 in April 2022 to 14 projects this April 2023.

Among these 14 projects, seven are into logistics service, four into export manufacturing, and three IT enterprises. These projects, Peza said, will be located in Baguio, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, and South Cotabato.

The agency revealed the biggest project pre-qualified by the Peza Board for Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) approval is engaged in the manufacturing of biomass fuel products made from Buyo-buyo (Piper aduncum-shrub), with investments worth P19.701 billion.

Meanwhile, Peza said despite the widening trade deficit based on the recent report of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the investment promotion agency recorded $15.753 billion of exports for the first quarter of 2023.

For March 2023 alone, Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said in a statement released on Thursday, “We have generated $5.396 billion export revenues, which account for 82.65 percent of the country’s $6.528 billion exports in March this year.”

As for the investment promotions of the Philippines, Panga expressed optimism that more investments will come to the Philippines with the “big-ticket” investments that the country secured during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s visits to Japan, US, and Switzerland, among others.

The $1.3 billion in investment pledges and 6,700 jobs generated from the President’s trip to the US, Panga noted, is an “indication of the American investors’ renewed interest in the country.”

Peza cited the investment climate statement on the Philippines by the US Department of State which read, “The business environment is notably better within the special economic zones, particularly those available for export businesses operated by Peza, known for its regulatory transparency, no red-tape policy, and one-stop shop services for investors.”

With the recent working visits of the President and his key Cabinet and business delegation to the US, UK, Indonesia, Panga said, “We hope to attract FDI [foreign direct investment] in advanced manufacturing, EV industry, RE development, mineral processing, regenerative agriculture, and frontier technologies, particularly in digital health, fintech, blockchain, AI and big data to boost our mix of industries and value-adding in the ecozones.”