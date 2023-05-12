NPC inks MOU with telcos for data privacy protection

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) said it has inked an agreement with major telecommunication companies in the country to address the “prevalence” of fraudulent schemes, such as targeted smishing messages.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Philippines’s privacy body said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on May 10, 2023 by Privacy Commissioner and Chairman John Henry D. Naga and representatives from Dito Telecommunity Corporation (Adel A. Tamano), Globe Telecom Inc. (Irish Krystle Salandanan-Almeida), and Smart Communications Inc. (Leah Camilla B. Jimenez).

Through the said agreement, NPC said a Joint Task Force is established to foster coordination, communication, and implementation of the parties’ respective obligations regarding data privacy and protection, with the privacy body serving as the Secretariat.

“The NPC, in cooperation with the Telcos, will work towards capacity-building, knowledge sharing, and intensifying anti-fraud measures by launching a joint information dissemination campaign, which will educate and inform the public on these fraudulent schemes and the correct process on how to report them,” the privacy body said in the statement.

According to NPC, its collaboration with telcos, through the MOU, is a response to the “urgent need” to protect the public’s data privacy and security, especially against the “prevalence” of fraudulent schemes such as targeted smishing messages.

The NPC chief expressed confidence that the MOU will start a “more dynamic relationship” between the government and telcos.

“It is imperative that we join forces with the private sector and collaborate to further strengthen data privacy awareness and educate our ‘kababayans’ in safeguarding their personal data,” Naga said.

Further, he said this initiative is “crucial in light of the increasing instances of data breaches and cyber threats that pose a significant risk to data privacy and security.”

According to Naga, it is the privacy body and the telcos’ “collective responsibility” to equip Filipinos with the knowledge of their rights as data subjects and in doing their part in protecting their own personal data.

Last September 2022, the NPC obliged the said telcos to submit a comprehensive audit report in connection with the mobile phone numbers involved in smishing messages.

This happened when the smishing messages were rampant last year, which also prompted the NPC to conduct a probe on the issue.

For telcos’ part, as an immediate concrete solution, they blocked identified mobile numbers that sent smishing messages and continuously blocked messages with malicious URL links associated with smishing. -30-