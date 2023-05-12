New taxes to hobble recovery, solon says

SENATOR Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero warned the government anew against introducing new tax measures as they would burden a people who have yet to recover from the pandemic.

Escudero suggested the Marcos government should instead boost its fight against corruption, run after tax cheats and cut unnecessary expenditures.

“Taxation should be the last resort, not the first option,” the senator said, adding: “You reduce unnecessary expenses to cancel the need for unreasonable taxes.” Moreover, Escudero aired concerns that “extracting more taxes from the people is the wrong way to revive an economy hit by a pandemic.”

“Paano sila babangon, kung hihilahin sila pababa ng bagong buwis?” the senator posited. [How will they rise, if they are pulled down by new taxes?]

Escudero further lamented that “choked by the pandemic, the last thing they [taxpayers] deserve is to be choked by taxes at this time.” The lawmaker explained that “rising inflation also provides the wrong timing” to hike taxes.”

“Because it reduces purchasing power, may kasabihan na [there’s a saying that] ‘inflation is a form of taxation imposed without legislation.’”

The senator warned that “adding high taxes to high prices of goods is like pouring gasoline on fire, viewing the last six years as a “very taxing season as a train, or a Train [law], of revenues was passed.”

Compliance punishment

Escudero suggested that the Marcos government “should not reward our people’s tax obedience with more taxes or that would be a form of compliance punishment.” “If new tax proposals are being assembled, I would ask the President to please press the ‘pause’ button,” he added.

The senator also noted reports quoting the Finance Department saying the Marcos administration would “push for new and higher taxes on sugary drinks, motor vehicles, among others.

He also cited estimates by the Department of Finance that three proposed taxes alone could generate P81.9 billion annually on its first year of implementation. But, he noted that more immediate is the BIR plan to impose a creditable withholding tax of 1 percent on one-half of the gross remittances of online platform providers to their partner-sellers or merchants.

Asked by a netizen on his stand on this and other tax proposals, Escudero, in reply on his Twitter account, vowed: “I do not and will not support any bill that will impose new taxes. Instead of new taxes, the government should improve collection efficiency and curb corruption.”